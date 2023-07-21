URBANA — Three roommates are in the county jail after police found a cache of drugs and two guns in a Champaign apartment earlier this month.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive after learning about alleged drug sales happening there.
They served it on the morning of July 14 after Kavreunte D. Pettigrew, 32, and Kendre Delaney, 36, left the home. Police detained them near the federal courthouse in downtown Urbana where Pettigrew had an appointment regarding his parole in a 2013 federal drug case.
Each man denied living at the Kiler address. A search of the car they were in turned up three bags of cannabis weighing a total of just under one ounce and two cellphones.
As they were being questioned, other officers searched the Kiler Drive apartment, finding Jameson Johnson, 39, there. On him police found keys to the apartment and a debit card belonging to Pettigrew.
Inside the apartment, officers found a Glock 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine in the closet of Pettigrew’s bedroom. Next to it was a box of ammunition and a stack of cash.
Also in Pettigrew’s bedroom police found items with his name on them and plastic bags containing about 4 ½ ounces of fentanyl, 2 ½ ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, and about 2 ounces of cannabis.
In the living room closet, police found another Glock 9 mm pistol and in the kitchen was a bag of cocaine weighing about 2 grams, plastic sandwich bags and a digital scale.
In all, police found $5,138 in cash. They estimated the value of the drugs at $21,000.
Pettigrew was arraigned Friday for armed violence, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine delivery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His charges, the most serious lodged against any of the three, carry potential penalties ranging from 15 to 40 years in prison.
Court records show he is on parole for conspiracy to sell heroin and has other convictions for obstructing justice and burglary.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $750,000 and told him to be back in court Tuesday with his court-appointed lawyer, Scott Lerner.
On Thursday, Johnson was arraigned on a single count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and Delaney with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Johnson has prior convictions for drug offenses and aggravated battery, and is being held on $150,000 bond. Delaney, who has an unresolved gun possession case from 2021 and several prior felony convictions for drugs, aggravated battery, and attempted robbery, is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond. Both of them were told to return to court Aug. 16.