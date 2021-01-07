CHAMPAIGN — The list of candidates to succeed Susan Zola as Unit 4 schools superintendent has been whittled down to three.
In a Thursday afternoon email to families and community members, the district identified the three finalists, who'll give presentations via Zoom on Jan. 14.
The finalists, with bio sketches provided by Unit 4:
SHEILA BOOZER
Director of Teaching & Learning and Technology in Springfield District 186
"Over the past 23 years in education, she has had an excellent educational career as a teacher at the elementary and middle school, assistant principal and principal at both the elementary and high school levels.
"Mrs. Boozer used her adeptness to build relationships with students and their families, as well as motivate and encourage staff and students to succeed.
"Mrs. Boozer received her Bachelors’ Degree in Psychology and an Elementary Education certification from the University of Illinois at Springfield. She also received her Master's Degree in Education Administration from Eastern Illinois University, an Ed.S Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Illinois at Springfield and is currently finalizing her dissertation for her Doctorate at Illinois State University.
"Her topic is Restorative Practices (and) its impact on racial inequities in pk-12 schools. Mrs. Boozer is active in the community and serves on several boards and is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. She and her husband, Lance have three adult children."
YVONNE STOKES
Assistant superintendent for The School Town of Munster
"She completed her undergraduate degree in speech and audiology at Purdue University in West Lafayette and then obtained two master’s degrees in the areas of special education and educational leadership from the University of Saint Francis and Indiana University-Purdue University. She completed her Ph.D. in educational leadership from Purdue University in West Lafayette.
"A passion of Dr. Stokes has been working with students, staff, and fellow administrators to support equity metrics through effective communication strategies that support student achievement, growth and development. Dr. Stokes has worked in urban, rural, and suburban school districts including Indiana’s two largest districts: Fort Wayne Community Schools and Indianapolis Public Schools.
"She has served as a teacher, principal, director of special education, and director of curriculum and assessment within the state of Indiana. She has volunteered to mentor Ball State University administrators seeking licensure and is a former Steering Committee Member for Ensuring the Arts for Any Given Child in Indianapolis.
"In 2012 Dr. Stokes published her dissertation titled, “Principals’ and Superintendents’ Perspective of their Communication Relationships ...”
"Dr. Stokes is a singer/songwriter and maintains a special love for the arts. Dr. Stokes is the proud mother of three children, is a grandmother, and also enjoys the support of a loving fiancé. Dr. Stokes continues to seek unique opportunities to serve students, staff and administrators as a visionary chief educator leading schools into the changing future."
ERICK PRUITT
Deputy Chief of High Schools in the Chicago Public Schools
"Over the past 20 years, he has worked as a teacher, principal, and district leader while in Chicago. Dr. Pruitt also served as an Area Superintendent in the Houston Independent School District where he was responsible for leading the transformation of the district’s underperforming and underrepresented schools.
"Dr. Pruitt has extensive experience engaging racially, culturally, and economically diverse communities that has resulted in significantly improved outcomes for students. He is a native of Indianapolis, IN and a proud United State Marine Corps veteran.
"Dr. Pruitt earned his B.A. in Elementary Education from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, his M. Ed. from Loyola University Chicago, and his Ed. D. from National Louis University. Dr. Pruitt has been married to his wife, Kenya, a counselor, for 26 years and they are the proud parents of five children."