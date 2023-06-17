DANVILLE TOWNSHIP — Three people were taken to area hospitals Friday night following a head-on collision south of Danville.
Illinois State Police said about 8:30 p.m., a car driven south on Illinois 1, also known as the Georgetown Road, crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a northbound car head-on near East Forrest Avenue.
The driver of the southbound car, Thaddeus Serrano, 18, of Danville, was seriously injured and airlifted to an area hospital. He was issued tickets for improper lane usage, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving too fast for conditions.
The driver of the other car, a 61-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 25-year-old woman, both from Westville, were taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Their removal and the investigation of the accident required troopers to shut down a section of the highway between Lyons Street and Greenwood Avenue for about two hours.