CHAMPAIGN – Police are investigating whether three weekendshooting incidents in a four-hour span that left three men injured were related.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of North 5th Street and East Bradley Avenue for reports of shots fired. There, officers located more than 50 shell casings and were told that a 19-year-old man had been taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. The man reported being the victim of a drive-by shooting, police said.
At approximately 12:38 a.m. today, police responded to the 100 block of North Walnut Street for the report of a shooting with injuries. A 29-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates shots fired following a fight.
At approximately 1:01 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive for the report of shots fired. A 22-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm and a graze wound to his stomach, police said. Police said there was a large gathering when someone fired shots and fled the scene in a vehicle.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.