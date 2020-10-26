CHAMPAIGN — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in separate shootings Monday in Champaign, police said.
The incidents — one at 12:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive and another at 11:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Louisiana Ave — aren't believed to be related, Champaign police said.
Authorities said the first shooting happened during a drug transaction, three blocks east of Centennial High School.
According to the preliminary investigation, police said, the armed suspect entered a vehicle occupied by a group of minors and brandished his weapon. After a struggle for the firearm, a 17-year-old male was shot in the left arm.
The midday shooting occurred near the intersection of Bloomington Road and Bradley Ave., when an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were walking west and were struck by gunshots from a moving vehicle.
The female suffered a gunshot wound to her upper right thigh and the male suffered a gunshot wound to his lower right leg, police said.
No arrests have been made in either shooting. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-8477, at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.