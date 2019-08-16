DANVILLE — Three Danville residents remained hospitalized Friday morning following two separate shooting incidents in that city late Thursday night.
Police Sgt. Eric Olson said his department is investigating the two shootings, which occurred within about 20 minutes of each other.
Olson said officers were first called to the 1100 block of Chandler Street at 11:36 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots fired.
They found a 27-year-old Danville woman with a gunshot wound to the back in the area of Grant and Fairchild Streets who told them she was at a party at the Chandler Street location and heard multiple gunshots, then ran toward OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Olson said the bullet was lodged close to a lung, and the woman was transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana shortly before 6 a.m. today.
Olson said officers also learned a 31-year-old man was taken to the Danville hospital with a gunshot wound to his right thigh and was also transferred to Carle.
Both victims were listed in stable condition earlier this morning, Olson said.
Officers were then called to the 200 block of Delaware Street at 11:55 p.m. for a report of a man who was held at gunpoint by masked men, Olson said.
When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and deep cut to the right side of his head.
The man told police he was attacked by two men wearing masks and was struck multiple times by some type of firearm on the front porch of a house.
Olson said the man was later taken to Carle for treatment.
Olson said there’s nothing at this time indicating the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.