URBANA — Urbana police continue to investigate an early-morning drive-by shooting Sunday that left three men injured.
Sgt. Dave Roesch said the shootings happened about 5:10 a.m. near the intersection of Race and Florida in Urbana.
Several callers alerted police to multiple shots fired. Officers found a white sedan wrecked in the front yard of a home on the north side of the 100 block of West Florida.
On the ground next to the car was a man from Urbana, believed to be in his 30s, who had been shot multiple times.
As police were helping him, they received information that two more men who had been in that car were at Carle Foundation Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. One man is in his 20s and the other in his 30s, Roesch said. They had apparently called a friend for a ride to the hospital.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the men in the sedan were going east on Florida from what was likely a pop-up party at an undisclosed location in Champaign.
“As they approached Florida and Race, a white sport utility vehicle went to pass them and as it passed, gunshots were fired,” Roesch said, from at least two different guns.
Police found about 30 casings.
Roesch said police do not know how many shooters may have been in the passing SUV or where the men had been prior to the shooting.
Roesch said the man on the ground near the car was injured the worst. After the shooting, the car left the road to the north and hit at least two trees before coming to rest in a yard.
As of mid-day Sunday, all three men were still hospitalized.
Police ask that anyone living in that area that might have surveillance video from approximately 5:10 to 5:20 a.m. to please contact the department at 217-384-2330 to share it.
Otherwise, those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.