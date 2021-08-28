ROBERTS - Three people were injured, two critically, in a crash in Ford County early Thursday morning apparently caused by a distracted driver.
Illinois State Police said the collision between a Volvo and a Dodge - no models were listed - happened at the intersection of Illinois 115 and Ford County Road 1200 N, three miles south of Roberts about 7:45 a.m.
Police said their preliminary investigation showed that Juanita Kesterson, 35, of Melvin, was driving the Volvo on 1200 N approaching the intersection with Illinois 115 when she was allegedly using a cellphone and failed to stop for the stop sign.
The Volvo continued across 115 and hit the Dodge driven by Stephen Bloomstrand, 65, of Loda.
Both vehicles left the road and overturned.
No tickets were issued pending the completion of an investigation.
A spokesman for Carle Foundation Hospital said late Friday that Bloomstrand was listed in good condition while a passenger in Kesterson’s vehicle, Joey Loveless, 36, of Melvin, was in critical condition.
Carle officials had no information on Kesterson but police described her injuries as life-threatening.