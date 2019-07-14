CHAMPAIGN — When she was a young girl, Teklii Dey-Koontz caught her first glimpse of the crown that was to be given to the winner of the Champaign County Fair Queen pageant.
All she wanted to do was put it on.
Alas, she was told she had to earn it by winning the annual competition.
“Why couldn’t I wear it?” the now-20-year-old pageant contestant asked.
Today at the City Center, Dey-Koontz may get her chance.
Also among the contestants in the Champaign County Fair pageants are two of her sisters.
“I’m so excited,” said 9-year-old Ryja Dey-Koontz, who’s competing for the Little Miss title. “I’m so excited that I start to smile. I can’t be serious.”
Also vying to succeed 2018 queen Gracyn Allen is 17-year-old Sia Dey-Koontz.
This will be the second pageant competition for Ryja and Sia but it’s all new for Teklii. They’ve spent the run-up to today giving each other pointers and advice: Teklii coaching Sia on her speech, Sia improving Teklii’s walk in high heels.
The experience, they all agree, has brought them closer together. The older sisters have even created a friendly pact: Should one of them win, the defeated sister will help manage the winner’s time as queen by picking up her shifts at the workplace they share, Plato’s Closet.
“We need to be supportive because we’re in this together,” Teklii said.
Since Ryja is in the Little Miss category, she won’t be competing with her sisters. Her outlook on today: “Everyone is a winner. You’re always either a princess or queen.”
Nevertheless, a competition is a competition, so each of the girls must make her own mark.
Teklii believes her unique character will be the quality that stands out. Sia is relying on her high school career, as a member of the color guard, and her love for volunteering.
The sisters disagree on what are the best and worst parts of the pageant.
Teklii likes the interview portion because she loves to talk and approach questions with several different answers. But she hates walking in high heels.
Sia and Ryja like to meet people and make new friends. Like Teklii, Ryja is also not a fan of heels. Sia isn’t fond of the fact that there is no longer a talent show portion of the pageant.
Each also has a different idea on what they’d do if they won.
Teklii would try to get the community more involved in the Champaign County Fair, which opens Friday. Sia would like to be an ally for students who are bullied in school, as well as show off the diversity of the community.
Ryja joked that she hopes winning won’t mean having to compete in a lot of other pageants after today — since one of them falls on her birthday.
But no matter what happens, nothing will separate the Dey-Koontz sisters.
“Win or lose,” Sia said, “we’ll still be together.”