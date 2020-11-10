FOOSLAND - A driver who was allegedly impaired was the apparent cause of an early-morning collision in northwestern Champaign County that involved three vehicles and injured one person.
Illinois State Police said the collisions happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Illinois 47 south of County Road 3300 N and closed the north-south highway for about 2 ½ hours.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Nelson Towery, 45, of Pekin was stopped in a pickup truck in the northbound lane of Illinois 47 without any lights on.
A truck tractor semi-trailer combination that was also headed north swerved to avoid the pickup in the road, causing its trailer to detach and overturn, blocking the southbound lanes.
About that time, a sport utility vehicle headed south driven by a Gibson City woman hit the overturned trailer.
Betty Kay Benningfield, 66, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Towery and the driver of the semi, from Woodridge, were not physically injured.
Police ticketed Towery for driving under the influence of drugs, improper stopping on a roadway and operating an uninsured vehicle.