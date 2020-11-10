Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. High 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.