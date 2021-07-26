Wednesday’s awards ceremony will be Visit Champaign County’s first since 2019. A look at Tourism Impact Award honorees through the years:
2019
Champaign County History Museum
Sam Issa, Sam’s Café
Cindy Reynolds, William M. Staerkel Planetarium
Mike Ross, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
Paty Stipes, American Airlines
2018
Illinois Futbol Club
Lester Lindsey, Original House of Pancakes
Robb Tobias, Central Illinois Bakehouse
Kelly White, 40 North | 88 West
2017
Jessica Basalay, Esquire Lounge
Noel C. Dicks, Arthur Area Tourism Volunteer
Rod Lovett, Parkland College
Curtis and Cameshia McGhee, C&C Kitchen, Rantoul
Dawn Van Buskirk, formerly of Horve Hospitality Management
2016
ciLiving, Nancy Forman
Joe Duchene
Jameel T. Jones, Champaign Park District
The Pygmalion Festival
Nancy Snellen, Volunteer, Allerton Park & Retreat Center
2015
Leslie Cooperband and Wes Jarrell, Prairie Fruits Farm
Josh Laskowski, Stevie Jay Broadcasting
Lynne Srull, Jefferson Middle School Archery
Peter T. Tomaras, Apollo Hotel Consultancy
Jamarr Turner, Aroma Cafe
2014
Joyce Curtis, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch
Scott Friedlein, Retired Champaign Police Officer/Reynolds Towing
Jenese Harris, WICD TV
Michael Johnson, Big Grove Tavern
Ed Scharlau, Busey
2013
Steve Carter, City of Champaign
Don Flynn, Game Day USA
Steve Flynn, Candelwood Suites
Mark Herriott, Columbia Street Roastery
David Leake, William M. Staerkel Planetarium