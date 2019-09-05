CHAMPAIGN — A woman who police say drove off the Bradley Avenue bridge onto Interstate 57 a day earlier was given a ticket, authorities said Wednesday.

“There was one citation for disobeying a traffic-control device,” said Trooper Joseph Rush, who didn’t know the name of the 28-year-old woman from Champaign.

He also said he didn’t know why she drove past the final intersection of Bradley at Bluegrass Lane, through a construction zone, past signs reading “Closed to Pedestrian Traffic” and “Road Closed.”

“The investigation is ongoing,” Rush said.

Dash-cam footage from a passing motorist shows the Jeep continuing past the end of the road, briefly going airborne and crashing into a barrier along the right southbound lane.

Police said the woman was with two male passengers — a 28-year-old and 32-year-old, both from Champaign. All were wearing seat belts and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash backed up traffic on I-57 in Champaign for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Transportation began replacing the Bradley Avenue bridge in April, a $5 million project that is scheduled to be completed in November.

“We had just placed the abutment on the west side, and apparently it looks like she hit it,” IDOT project implementation manager Ken Crawford said Wednesday.

The abutment is the structure that holds up the bridge beams, he said, adding: “We have some structural engineers looking at it.”

They’re also checking to make sure the proper signs were in place when the crash occurred, Crawford said.

The Bradley Avenue bridge was about 56 years old. Its replacement will be 2 feet higher and 15 to 18 feet wider, with room for bike paths and sidewalks on each side.