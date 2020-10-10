A 54-year-old Tilton man died as a result of an early-morning accident on Interstate 74 westbound near Danville today.
According to state police, the victim — whose name is being withheld pending family notification — was in a Pontiac Trans Am that struck the rear of a Toyota FJ Cruiser as both vehicles were traveling westbound in the right lane near milepost 211 around 4:23 a.m.
The Pontiac slid off the roadway and came to rest against the median cable barrier, police said. The Toyota struck the guardrail on the right side of I-74 and came to rest in lanes of traffic. Its two occupants were uninjured.
The driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead on the scene.
All lanes of I-74 were reopened at approximately 10 a.m. today.