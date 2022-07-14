DANVILLE — It was 100 years ago when construction started on Danville’s Cannon Elementary School.
Demolition of the school began last week, and workers pulled what is thought to be a time capsule from the building’s cornerstone.
Alice Pollock, administrator of the Friends of Cannon School page on Facebook, said she is one of five people who have been present almost continually while the school demolition has been ongoing.
She said an employee for Lee Farms Excavating, which is demolishing the building, said he pulled a time capsule from the cornerstone.
“They told us that’s for sure what it was,” Pollock said.
“They said they’d found them before in other excavations.”
Pollock said Skip Truex, director of building and grounds for Danville District 118, came and took the time capsule.
Truex said District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis was not available to discuss the capsule.
“There’s been some discussion, but we’re not going to talk about that until Dr. Geddis comes back,” Truex said of the time capsule. “We did assume there would be a time capsule there.”
John Hart, assistant superintendent of schools for elementary education, said he can’t confirm whether a time capsule was located.
“Our superintendent will return on Monday, and we’ll have a discussion then,” Hart said.
Demolition of the school has been contentious, with a portion of the community urging the school district to save the building. School district officials, however, said the building, which was closed in 2015 due to flooding, was in no shape for further use and needed to be demolished. The school board denied a petition by Friends of Cannon School to grant the school landmark status with the Danville Historical Preservation Commission.
Pollock on Wednesday estimated 50 percent of the demolition work had been completed. To Pollock and several others in her group, the school was a big part of their lives.
“It’s not so much the building,” she said. “It’s the teachers, memories, everything wrapped up.
“We’re not happy that we’re losing the historical aspect. That building was what we feel is a big part of the community — the uniqueness of that coliseum-shaped building. A lot of people cared.”
Pollock she and others in her group are spending six to eight hours a day watching the demolition.
“I started this six years ago when the school closed,” she said of her efforts to save it. “I just feel like I need to be here to get through the last stage of it.
“There’s usually about five or six of us. Usually we sit outside the gate or under a tree or across the street at the Dairy Queen.”
Pollock attended school at Cannon. One of the others in the group is a former music teacher there. Pollock said earlier she was told the front arches or the “Joseph G. Cannon School” limestone nameplate above the entry would not be saved.
The school was named after Danville’s Joseph Cannon, who served as U.S. House speaker from 1903 to 1911.