ATWOOD — At first, the thought of relishing every day was difficult for Sheila and Adam Anderson.
When they brought their baby, Mia, home from the hospital five years ago, she was a typical newborn girl. A few months in, though, signs for concern began to build.
Rather than growing stronger, she became weaker. Her legs stopped kicking and her arms quit moving, and she never rolled or propped herself up.
When they took her to the hospital, their worst fears were confirmed. She had a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy, an ALS-like degenerative disease. Doctors told the family that Mia likely wouldn’t live more than two years.
“The first year or so was really hard,” Sheila said. “I didn’t know what presents to buy her (on Christmas) because she couldn’t activate toys. She couldn’t lift her arm up to press a button or that kind of thing.
“And it was really tough, because we didn’t know how many Christmases we were going to have with her.”
The family had to learn to enjoy life with an uncertain future.
Mia, the middle of three girls, has outlived her life expectancy by three years. While her body deteriorates, her brain is unaffected by the disease. So on the inside, she’s a typical, happy 5-year-old who tends to be a little sassy and ornery at times, her mother said.
Mia uses a feeding tube to eat and a ventilator to breath, and she communicates with a screen that she directs with her eyes. She’s a kindergartner at Atwood-Hammond Elementary School, where she loves her teachers.
And like most 5-year-olds, this is a special time of year for Mia.
“She just loves Christmas, all of the lights and decorations and everything,” Sheila said. “It’s one of her favorite times of year. So we try to go all out with decorating her room and trying to do all of the things that she likes.”
Through the years, the family has had to learn to ask for help. Sheila quit her job, and with doctor’s appointments out of town, Adam often has to take time off of work.
While much of their medical care is covered by insurance, lots of it isn’t, including the expensive supplements and probiotics Mia takes.
A few years ago, Sheila created a Facebook page entitled “Miracles for Mia,” where she details the family’s financial situation and posts an Amazon wish list each year for Mia.
Little did she know, a few members of Angie Patton’s nine-student class at Tuscola High School were following.
Patton’s class, which meets the last period of the day, is part of Herff Jones’ “Believe in You,” program, in which they talk about dealing with adversity in their own lives.
At the end of the semester, Patton decided to flip the script and have the class help someone else dealing with adversity.
Some of her students suggested raising money to buy a few Christmas presents for Mia. The class instantly became absorbed. After some discussion, they decided to raffle off a T-shirt, with tickets costing $1 apiece.
“That was the most heartwarming part,” said Patton, who is a therapist at night in addition to working as a full-time teacher. “One of my students actually put in $30 who works really hard for his money. They just instantly took to it the moment we talked about what we could do to incorporate what we’re learning about.”
They wound up raising $165, enough for an iTunes gift card so Mia can watch new shows on her iPad at doctors’ appointments, and a game that Mia is able to play with her family.
They still had money left over, so they were able to buy some of Mia’s probiotics.
“The kindness in such young kids is amazing,” Sheila said. “That they came up with that on their own, it gives me goosebumps.”
The future is uncertain for Mia. Two new medications have been approved by the FDA, and she’s begun to take one of them recently. Sheila said they’ve seen some very small, incremental improvements, mostly in stamina. Her ability to sit up in a chair all day and go to school is impressive for a kid in her condition.
They still don’t know how many Christmases they’ll spend with her. But now, they don’t worry about that so much and enjoy each one as it comes.
“Those thoughts definitely are still there,” Sheila said, “and we just choose not to dwell on it. We found out really quickly that dwelling on that, it clouds everything and that’s just no way to live, living in that constant fear.
“It makes me proud that we’re able to use our bad situation and Mia’s story and turn it around into a positive and inspire these people, and to show people that there are a lot of kids with special needs, with physical disabilities and things like that, and we’re here and we’re real and we’re living this completely different life.
“So for (Patton’s class) to recognize that and want to do something for her, I don’t think there are any words even to describe that.”