URBANA — A tip to police led to the arrest Friday night of an 18-year-old Urbana man who had a loaded gun in a vehicle.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Champaign police arrested Veaon M. Hunt, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Webber Street, shortly after 10 p.m.
“Champaign police got information about an armed subject who was a passenger in a specific vehicle and made a traffic stop near Prospect and Bradley avenues,” Rietz said.
Hunt was a back-seat passenger in the vehicle that was occupied by two other females. Police could see him moving around in the back seat. During the stop, they also spotted what they believed was cannabis so they had all three get out and searched the vehicle.
“The found a 9 mm pistol under a black coat under the front passenger seat that had been reported stolen out of Vermilion County. Hunt told the officers the gun belonged to one of the females in the car before it had been found,” Rietz said.
Hunt and one of the females were seated in a squad car while the search was going on. The in-squad video revealed that he instructed her to tell police that the gun belonged to her, Rietz said.
Rietz said Hunt has three prior Champaign County adjudications as a juvenile for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery and has been to juvenile prison previously.
He’s expected to be formally charged on Monday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. He remained in the county jail Saturday in lieu of $50,000 bond.
“We appreciate the assistance from the community in locating firearms,” said Rietz.