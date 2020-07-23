URBANA — An Urbana teenager on parole was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly possessing at least three handguns that he displayed on social media web sites.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a tip to police about the 16-year-old doing that led to his arrest. Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating him.
As Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and Mayor Deb Feinen were holding a news conference Tuesday to highlight a spike in gun violence among young men in Champaign and Urbana, Rietz was obtaining a warrant for the teen’s arrest.
The unlawful use of weapons charges, she said, are “based on social media videos in which he is seen displaying various guns, the most recent one being July 15.”
Rietz said when police went to arrest the teen Wednesday at his home on Webber Street in Urbana, he was with two other teens and all of them ran from police.
“He tossed a gun when he was running, the one he displayed in the July 15 video,” she said.
The youth was one of several boys involved in a February 2019 fight at Urbana High School involving rivals that resulted in a teacher being hurt.
He was adjudicated a delinquent minor for mob action in that case.
The teen is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to go before a judge later today.