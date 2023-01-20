DANVILLE — The death of a child Thursday is under investigation by Danville police.
Police said they were called to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room about 12:05 a.m. Thursday, where a 3-year-old girl was being treated for serious injuries and later died.
Officers met with family members who said the child was injured falling down a flight of stairs.
Preliminary medical reports suggested the child died of blunt force trauma, police said.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2550 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.