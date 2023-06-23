TOLONO — Tolono’s Fun Days Festival kicks off this evening, followed by a full day’s worth of activities Saturday.
The Midway opens at 4 p.m. today at West Side Park, where flea market vendors will be set up at 5 p.m. and the beer pavilion from 5 p.m. to midnight.
The band 8 Up (classic to modern rock) will perform from 7 to 11 p.m.
The parade steps off at 7:30 p.m. from village hall, 507 W. Strong St. There is a $10 registration fee to join the parade. Judging commences at 7:20 p.m.
Saturday’s slate
Saturday’s events begins at 7 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony and runs to the 9:20 p.m. fireworks display.
Some of the day’s other highlights include a church service, Masonic breakfast, Rocket Run 5K, parade, Betty Harden Memorial Cow Drop, petting zoo, car show and music.
Winners of the raffle (tickets are $10 apiece) will be drawn before the fireworks show with a top prize of $1,000.
The full schedule of Fun Day events is listed on Facebook at TolonoFunDay.