URBANA — A Tolono man arrested a month ago for allegedly breaking into two bars in his hometown was arrested again Friday for allegedly burgling a couple’s storage shed.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Saturday released Aaron Goodwin, 25, who listed an address in The Oaks trailer park, on his own recognizance after hearing that Goodwin allegedly stole weapons from the shed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the couple, who live on South Pease Street, noticed on Thursday that their storage garage had been broken into. A compound bow, two rifles and several tools had been taken.
The couple called a friend who had made one of the rifles to obtain a serial number and learned from that man that Goodwin had contacted him Wednesday asking if he had an interest in buying the AR-15.
Using that information, Tolono police obtained a search warrant for Goodwin’s home Friday, went there and found the compound bow and shock absorbers that had been stolen from the Pease Street storage garage, Fletcher said.
The couple believed the theft occurred between May 2 and 6.
Police interviewed Goodwin, who gave inconsistent accounts of how he came to have the couple’s items. He ultimately admitted that he possessed the AR-15 and was trying to sell it.
Fletcher said formal charges will be filed Monday against Goodwin, who has a pending burglary case for allegedly breaking into the Loose Cobra at 113 E. Main St., and Lu & Denny’s bar, 105 N. Long St., both in Tolono, on or about April 9 and 10.
Fletcher said possible charges include unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of stolen property and burglary.
Goodwin has prior convictions from Virginia for possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property, Fletcher said.