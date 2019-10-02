VILLA GROVE — Douglas County authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident east of Villa Grove that claimed the life of a Tolono man.
Coroner Joe Victor said Gary Richardson, 50, died in the crash about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Douglas County Road 1450 North near County Road 1799 East, about 2 miles east of Villa Grove.
He said Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the motorcycle.
Victor said preliminary autopsy results show Richardson died from injuries suffered in the accident and added that there didn’t seem to be any medical issues that led to the crash.