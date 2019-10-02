Douglas County authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a Tolono man.
Coroner Joe Victor said 50-year-old Gary Richardson was killed in the crash at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Victor said the accident occurred on Douglas County Road 1450 N in the area of County Road 1799 E. The area is about two miles east of Villa Grove.
He said Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the motorcycle.
Victor said preliminary autopsy results show that Richardson died from injuries he suffered in the accident.