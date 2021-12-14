TOLONO — Many village residents have voiced their anger over recent lengthy blockages of intersections by Norfolk Southern freight trains.
“We have received many complaints throughout the day,” Rena Anderson, a spokeswoman for the village, said Monday.
She said this marks the second time in the last few weeks that a freight train has blocked Tolono crossings for an extended period.
On Monday, the crossing arms were down at the Elizabeth Street intersection due to the proximity of train cars. The interchange remained passable.
Police directed traffic through that crossing until a Norfolk Southern employee took over.
The Bourne Street crossing remained completely blocked.
Anderson said the railroad was aware of the situation but was not sure when the problem would be rectified.
One Facebook poster said a stopped train had blocked crossings on the tracks, which run southwest to northeast through the village, for the last three days.
Mayor Rob Murphy said the railroad has been increasingly unresponsive in recent years. He said fortunately, U.S. 45 offers a passable route.
“There’s an underpass where you can get by this train,” said Murphy, noting that several other intersections, however, are impassable.
“The track beside my house, they block the country road,” he said.
“We have an ordinance (regulating intersection blockage), but we have to figure out who to send” notices to, Murphy said.
He said the village does get correspondence from the railroad, “but every time we try to respond back, we get no response. We’d like to get a better relationship with the railroad.”
Murphy said the police chief and METCAD have reached out to the railroad without much success.
He said Norfolk Southern owns a wooded lot in town that a local seed company rents. The village wants to discuss the property with the railroad so it can clean it up.
Anderson said many train cars at times are stopped near the Premier Cooperative grain elevator for grain loading. The only crossing that is blocked in those instances, however, is the one at County Road 1000 E on the western edge of town.