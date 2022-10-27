TOLONO — The traditional and the not so traditional will be featured Saturday when Tolono hosts its Halloween-centered Fun Day activities.
A parade, trunk or treat and refreshments will be on the agenda. But taking a chapter from a summer holiday, Fun Day organizers will also hold fireworks.
The parade, set to step off at 3 p.m., will begin across the street from Arbor Rose of Tolono Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home. People are encouraged to participate in the parade in any type of decorated vehicle.
“We like the parade to keep moving,” organizing committee member Diane Ducey said. “We’re hitting a different part of town with this parade.”
Prizes will be awarded for the best costume.
Afterward, things move to East Side Park at the corner of Walnut and Central Street with a trunk or treat event. Prizes will be awarded for best Halloween theme.
Those who wish to participate in the trunk or treat are asked to email tolonofunday@yahoo.com or call village hall at 217-485-5212 to confirm a spot at the park.
A 15-minute fireworks display at the park begins at 6 p.m.
“It’s a different shooting location for our pyrotechnicians,” Ducey said.