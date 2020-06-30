WARRENSBURG — A Tolono truck driver was injured Tuesday in a collision with a car at a rural intersection in northwest Macon County.
Illinois State Police report that Elecia Southern, 20, of Normal, was headed south on Kenney Road when she failed to yield at the intersection with Illinois 121, which is northwest of Warrensburg.
Dean Henderson, 54, of Tolono, was driving east on 121 and hit Southern’s Hyundai in the passenger side. His semitrailer tractor truck left the road, went into the south ditch and overturned.
Both he and Southern were taken to an area hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Southern was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection.