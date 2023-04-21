Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
After 25-plus years, 1,200-something meetings and countless council comment segments, Tom Bruno has left the Champaign City Building, his familiar mustache perhaps never to be shown on local government television again.
As the Urbana lawyer and Arcola Lawn Ranger prepared for his final meeting this week, we asked him to list the most interesting issues that have come before the councils since he was sworn in 9,390 days ago.
Here are the 11 he came up with.
‘Area 4A’ streetlights
“The first big issue I had to deal with involved replacing the failing streetlights in ‘Area 4A’ (roughly bordered by Mattis, State, Springfield and Washington). These iconic green metal poles with globes on top were loved by the neighborhood. The mayor at the time thought that the cost of replacing them should be assessed to the residents of ‘Area 4A,’ alone or in great part.
“We successfully prevailed in making the argument that since the initial cost for installing these lights was 100 percent borne initially by the developer of this historic part of town and passed along to the original homeowners, the cost of forever maintaining that city infrastructure fell upon the city as a whole, just like we do for all street lighting.”
Sunday liquor sales
“When the Chicago Bears needed to play their 2002 season at Memorial Stadium because Soldier Field was being renovated, they came to us with the request that we permit sales of packaged alcohol on Sunday mornings ahead of those seven Bears games. Spontaneously on the night we were voting on the ordinance, I suggested that perhaps lifting the ban should be done for every Sunday morning, not just those seven Sunday mornings.
“To my surprise, a majority of the council agreed, the ordinance was amended, and we no longer have to set up barriers across grocery-store aisles every Sunday morning.”
Prohibiting indoor smoking
“We were told that if we passed this prohibition on indoor smoking, both Champaign bowling alleys would be out of business within the year, as would an iconic downtown watering hole, as everyone in there smoked and they could not exist smoke-free.
“Passing this ordinance resulted in a local bar owner printing posters that depicted fellow council members Marci Dodds, Ken Pirok and me as Nazi Stormtroopers and displaying it in several downtown bar windows. For a while, I used the Stormtrooper Photoshopped poster as my laptop’s screensaver.”
Outdoor dining
“This concept was so foreign to many that half the council wanted to continue to prohibit it. There were concerns of the deaths that would occur as cars jumped the curb and mowed down diners. There were concerns that impressionable young minds would catch a glimpse of adults consuming an alcoholic beverage.
“To pass the law allowing it, we were forced to call it a ‘pilot program’ and limit the permissible dates to after May 1 and before October 1, because no reasonable person would want to eat or drink outdoors outside of that time frame.”
Boneyard Creek flooding
“Many of us were criticized for caring whether Campustown suffered from recurring flooding. The recurring flooding depressed the value of Campustown real estate and discouraged significant investment.
“We fixed the flooding in 2008 and the high-rises came soon thereafter, thereby making Campustown more densely inhabited, reducing the number of cars on campus and creating more housing that does not conflict with the long-term single-family homeowners that may have wanted separation from a rapidly growing student body.”
Fixed-guideway trams
“Former MTD leader Bill Volk did extensive research on establishing a fixed-guideway tram system connecting downtown Champaign to downtown Urbana and the University of Illinois sports complex. He had secured funding that would have been available to our community, and we only would have had to invest about 10 percent of the total cost. This was because the state and federal governments had a strong interest in seeing such transportation succeed and be tested in a variety of environments.
“After a unanimous vote at the city of Champaign study session to further explore the idea, representatives of the university, Urbana and Champaign traveled to France to visit with tram manufacturers and see the systems in operation. We kicked the tires and crunched the numbers, but by then, those in the community who thought we could never be weaned from gasoline-powered, individually driven automobiles and vast parking lots had complained loudly enough — and listened to plenty of Choo-Choo trolley jingles on local radio — that when it came time for the city of Champaign to officially participate, the vote failed 4-5, and the concept was relegated to the dustbin of history.”
19-year-old bar-entry age
“Over the years, many residents have criticized us for allowing 19- and 20-year-olds to enter bars. Because of our policy that allows that to happen, we protect young people who would otherwise not be able to avoid the temptation of drinking in cars and private residences.
“The reality of undergraduate life is that freshman and sophomore students go to class alongside fellow students who are over the age of 21, and therefore, access to alcohol is easy. The next question is where can they consume that alcohol? If we barred admission to campus bars to 19- and 20-year-olds, most of that alcohol consumption would still be happening, but it would be happening in a place where choking to death as a result of overconsumption or sexual assault would be more likely.”
Keeping the Library downtown
"When the time came to replace our energy-inefficient 1970’s Champaign Library there were voices in the community that urged us to build it on inexpensive greenfield on the edge of town. Only a slim majority of the Council fought for its current location, near the heart of our city.
"We could have spent millions less and we would now have a concrete block library that required an automobile to visit."
Raising local motor fuel tax
“The local motor fuel tax is a tax assessed on every gallon of gasoline sold in the city limits. Citizens were often complaining about a lack of investment in arterial roads and wanted the potholes fixed. Raising the local motor fuel tax by 2 cents per gallon was met with strong opposition. We were told that everyone would buy all their gasoline in Savoy or elsewhere if we raised the Champaign tax.
“Of course, the price of gasoline was varying by amounts much greater than that daily and the reality of the marketplace is that people wouldn’t notice a difference between a community that had such a tax and one that did not. We raised a lot of money, and we improved our roads with it, rather than having to come up with the funding by raising real-estate taxes.”
Backyard hens
“When this concept was brought forward, there was much wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth. Allowing people to keep up to six hens in their backyard would bring the community back to primitive caveman days.
“Those of us who thought that having six chickens in your backyard was less disruptive than having four dogs, a practice that was always allowed, ultimately prevailed, and the hens were allowed to lay eggs. Now, many years later, it seems like we rarely get a complaint about a backyard hen.”
Cannabis
“Many in the community were concerned that if we allowed cannabis dispensaries to locate in our city, ‘reefer madness’ would follow shortly thereafter. We allowed the dispensaries, and driving-under-the-influence cases have plummeted.
“It may not be cause-and-effect, but it certainly didn’t bring the evil that some folks feared.”