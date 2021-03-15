Tom Kacich | 100 years ago, when farmers cried wolf, county went on the hunt
A recent mass hunt for wolves in Wisconsin — where at least 216 were killed over a three-day period — brings to mind one in Champaign County 100 years ago that had an alarming although less-brutal conclusion.
In Wisconsin, where state officials say an estimated 1,200 gray wolves live, trappers and hunters using dogs and guns were allowed. But in a storied wolf hunt in February 1921 in an area northwest of Champaign, dogs, traps and guns were off limits. To take a wolf, you could use nothing more than a club and the help of about 2,000 other hunters.
That’s how many people showed up for the hunt, according to a News-Gazette story that called it “the greatest wolf drive in the history of the county, if not in the middle west.”
It was a well-organized affair, headed by W.R. Vest, described in newspaper accounts as the general manager and field marshal of the event. The Daily Illini, clearly put off by the hunt, called him “the grand exterminator.”
According to The News-Gazette, Vest, who was astride a horse and dressed in a swallowtail masquerade coat of bright pink, red, white and blue squares, stationed the hunters in a 9-by-7-mile area in Hensley and Mahomet townships.
The goal was to capture or kill
14 wolves that had been tormenting area farmers.
At 10 a.m., with the lines formed and no more than 10 yards between each participant, each man, woman and child began to move forward toward the center. Eventually, the square became a circle.
“The topography of the country in this section is of a rolling prairie type,” The News-Gazette reported. “As the line moved forward, the men could be seen either grasping hands or each holding the big club held by the man at his side. From the point of vantage provided by the windmill (on the Young farm), the line moving forward had all the appearance of a huge game of ‘Ring around the Rosie.’ Within this running of men was the wolves — or wolf — as it developed later.”
Indeed, only one large canine
was taken.
“Hundreds of men with clubs, women with galoshes and even little children formed the mob which set upon the wolf. Who struck the first blow will never be known,” The News-Gazette said. “Those who claimed they killed the animal would form a small-sized picture gallery if their photograph were taken.”
That, in fact, is what caused the only real mayhem of the day. Just as bystanders today try to get into live television shots, many of the participants in the hunt wanted to get into the newspaper and moving picture images. Two men from an outfit called the California Motion Picture Company shot reels of film of the hunt that were shown a week later to large crowds at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Urbana.
“It was at this point when Mr. Vest was planning to pose with the wolf, his swallowtail coat, horse and everything, that someone told (farmer Cleave Crowley) to ‘back up,’” The News-Gazette reported. “The young gent couldn’t back much, but at this point he allowed his temper to override his better judgment and pulled forth a pocketknife with a threatening attitude.”
Several men pounced on Crowley, “and in the melee which followed, it was hard to tell whether it was a wolf hunt or a little private prize fight.”
A few days later, Vest said that even with more wolves needing to be culled, he was no longer going to participate in the hunts.
“The deplorable finish of our fun last Saturday makes it impossible to repeat the drive,” he declared.
As upset as he may have been, Vest posed for pictures with the fallen wolf. And an announcement was made that it would be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army. Farmer G.H. Stamey bid $25 (about $360 in today’s dollars) and that was that.
The hunters enjoyed a spread
of sandwiches, pies and coffee provided by the Mount Vernon Aid Society and the Hensley Township Women’s Club.
Tom Kacich’s column appears Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached by email at kacich@news-gazette.com.