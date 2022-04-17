Tom Kacich | Frankly, you're paying for these political ads
Mary Miller and Rodney Davis, two incumbent members of Congress running against each other in Illinois’ June 28 Republican primary, enjoy calling themselves fiscal conservatives who want to make the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent and reduce government spending.
Yet they’re both touting their conservative credentials in radio ads that are paid for with government funds.
The ads, which end with the tagline, “Paid for by official funds authorized by the House of Representatives,” are separate from other radio spots paid for by their campaign committees or by political action committees like Club for Growth.
Miller and Davis are using one of the oldest and most controversial of benefits extended to members of Congress — the franking privilege, which dates to 1789 — the ability to send mail and other communications free of charge to constituents.
In recent years, the franking privilege has been expanded to more than just mail so that it now includes digital ads on Facebook and YouTube, emails, text messages, robocalls and radio spots.
The communications have to be approved by a six-member commission of House colleagues before they can be sent out.
They cannot contain any campaign content or electioneering, nor any appeals for funds, but they can include ideological criticism. Both Davis and Miller have taken advantage of that allowance in their communications.
So far this year, Davis, a five-term Republican from Taylorville, has had seven digital and radio ads approved by the commission. One Davis radio ad takes on inflation and, hitting a rich vein of irony, government spending.
“Excessive government spending is contributing to this historic rise in prices. To get inflation under control, we need to rein in government spending,” Davis said in the government-subsidized radio spot. “That’s why I voted against the Democrats’ policies of multitrillion-dollar tax hikes and spending increases.”
Miller, a first-term Republican from Oakland in Edgar County, has had 10 communications approved by the franking commission this year, including mail pieces, emails and a radio ad.
“Americans are seeing record-high gas prices because of the Biden Administration’s energy policies. Inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.9 percent, and farmers have seen fertilizer prices double,” said a Miller mail piece.
Even these taxpayer-funded communications can’t be expected to explain the whole story: that gasoline and fertilizer prices are up all over the world.
The members of Congress who send out these subsidized communications and authorize their use provide only the minimum amount of information about them. The radio scripts and layout of the mail pieces are disclosed at the website of the franking commission (masscommsdisclosure.house.gov), but no information is provided about their cost or the number of ads purchased, the number of radio stations used or the number of mail pieces sent out.
Members of the public can get some of that information but only after the next Statement of Disbursements for House members is published, usually about 60 days after the end of the quarter. That means that spending reports for the period ending March 31 will be available at the end of May.
The most recent Statement of Disbursements, for the period that ended Dec. 31, 2021, showed that conservative Miller spent $48,651 in the three-month period on “franked mail.” Conservative Davis spent $4,951 on “franked mail” during the same period. (See house.gov/the-house-explained/open-government/statement-of-disbursements).
Miller and Davis, who are running against each other in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District, are not the only members of Congress freely using the franking privilege.
In Illinois’ new 6th Congressional District, incumbent Democrats Marie Newman and Sean Casten are among nine candidates on the June 28 ballot, including one other Democrat and six Republicans. Newman has had 19 communication pieces approved this year by the franking commission, including a radio spot running in Chicago’s expensive media market. Casten has had two communications approved: two mail pieces and two text messages.
Soon, Illinois residents won’t be hearing these particular radio ads or getting these particular taxpayer-funded communications. Members of Congress can’t send an unsolicited communication less than 60 days before an election. Thus, Illinois’ primary election blackout date is April 29.
That doesn’t mean you won’t be hearing radio spots from Rodney Davis and Mary Miller on April 30. It just means you won’t be paying for them too.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-