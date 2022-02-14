Tom Kacich | Kickapoo Rail Trail moving along at a snail's pace
Questions for Tom? Click here
Big projects can take a while to complete.
Fifty years ago this month, Illinois Power Co. announced it would build a nuclear power plant in DeWitt County. The Clinton Power Station finally went into operation 15 years later.
The first segment of Interstate 74 in Illinois opened in December 1958. The last segment, between Bloomington and Mahomet, opened 13 years later.
University of Illinois officials began discussing the need for a new indoor recreational sports building in 1940. The Assembly Hall opened 23 years later.
But has anything had a longer gestation than the Kickapoo Rail Trail between Urbana and Kickapoo State Park in Vermilion County?
Local groups began work on acquiring the old railroad right of way from CSX Corp. in the mid-1990s. They finally got it in 2014.
The first phase of the trail, a 6.7-mile section between Urbana and St. Joseph, opened in 2017. Since then, two small segments have opened. One is in St. Joseph and the other is at the eastern end of the trail between Oakwood and the Vermilion County Fairgrounds.
Some 27 years after the rail trail idea emerged, only 10 miles of what is intended to be a 24.5-mile recreational trail has opened.
Work on another 1.5-mile fragment through the village of Ogden in Champaign County could start this year. The estimated $1.3 million project is on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s March 11 bid-letting schedule.
“We are hoping for construction in 2022,” said Lorrie Pearson, executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, which is responsible for the Champaign County half of the trail. “This piece is from a little bit west of Ogden to the Vermilion-Champaign county line.”
Still undeveloped are approximately 6 miles between St. Joseph and Ogden and about 8 miles between Oakwood and Ogden.
The St. Joseph-to-Ogden piece still needs an agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad for a grade crossing at Glover. It also needs money, Pearson said.
“We picked the (Ogden) segment because of the grant that will cover that,” she said of $1 million federal grant covering much of its construction. “The other piece is longer, and the grant wouldn’t cover all of that. We wanted to get a piece that would be totally completed by the grant. In a perfect world, (the trail) would be able to be contiguous, but sometimes it just can’t work out.”
Ogden Mayor Gabe Clements said he hopes the trail proves to be an economic shot in the arm for his village.
“I think it could be good for the businesses in town,” Clements said.
But he admitted there hasn’t been a lot of talk in Ogden, even though tree-clearing has begun and signs have been erected.
“It’s been put off so many years that people figure they’ll believe it when they see it,” Clements said. “It’s no one’s fault. It is what it is.”
In Vermilion County, officials plan to start meeting with engineers on preliminary plans for finishing the trail there, said Jamie Pasquale, executive director of the Vermilion County Conservation District, which oversees the trail in that county.
“We would be looking at breaking down the remaining KRT from Oakwood to the county line into probably three sections: Oakwood to Muncie, Muncie to Fithian and Fithian to the county line,” Pasquale said. “Cost estimates and available grant match funds would determine what section would be engineered and constructed next. We would prefer to work on the Oakwood-to-Muncie section next, keeping the trail contiguous.”
All of which means it will be 30 years or more from the time the rail trail was envisioned to the time it is finally completed. The original railroad along the right of way — the Danville, Urbana, Bloomington & Pekin Railroad — was built in three years shortly after the Civil War.
Pearson believes the interminable wait ultimately will prove worthwhile.
“Bringing the KRT to St. Joseph has been transformative, and we are sure that transformation will be replicated as the trail is built out,” she said. “Even for those who are not long-distance trail enthusiasts can see the positive impact in downtown St. Joseph.
“It is important to have a safe, accessible path for people. We see children walking to school, folks walking their dogs and visitors who have biked or run from Urbana.
“The trail offers great recreational opportunities, but it also links larger cities to more rural communities in a really interesting way,” she added “We would like to thank everyone for their patience; it’s taken a long time and countless stakeholders and donors to make this trail happen, and we are taking advantage of every funding opportunity we can to complete the trail.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.