Tom Kacich | MTD's 50th year of service has been anything but a celebration
This was supposed to be a big, festive fall at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
For one thing, the MTD would be marking the 50th anniversary of its birth: on Nov. 24, 1970, Champaign-Urbana residents voted by a nearly 4-to-1 margin to create a tax-supported bus system to replace the privately owned Champaign-Urbana City Lines. Its owners had kept threatening to go out of business without a subsidy from Champaign and Urbana.
“We had planned a whole big thing for our 50th. And
we tabled it all,” said Managing Director Karl Gnadt. “What can you do? No one can go out to celebrate or anything. So basically, all we’ve done is had a soft rollout of a new logo.”
It’s difficult to celebrate, anyway. Businesses are suffering from the pandemic, MTD employees have contracted COVID-19 and are dealing with child care issues, a big chunk of the passenger base — University of Illinois students — is gone from
town, and ridership is way down: 69 percent for the year to date.
In October, the MTD carried 343,765 passengers, down from 1.1 million a year earlier and the five-year average of 1.3 million. A year earlier,
58 percent of the MTD’s ridership had been associated with campus routes; this year, it was just 31 percent.
Gnadt said the MTD would welcome more federal relief, although that is looking less likely because of gridlock in Washington.
The proposal that had been under discussion appeared to guide much of the $15 billion in transit aid to large systems like those in New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Gnadt, though, thinks there’s a greater need for federal support at the state and local government levels.
“I’d love to see additional relief funding go to transit systems directly. We’re all gasping for air,” he said. “But to be perfectly honest, I think it’s more important that there be relief funding for states and local governments because that’s what will have the longest-term impact.
“Our impact is relatively short term. Relatively. But the states and the local governments are going to be the ones struggling a decade after this pandemic. And that will also negatively impact us and everybody else.
“I want that federal support to go to state and local even at a higher level of priority than directly for transit.”
It’s a concern being heard at all levels of government, particularly in Illinois, where school districts, municipalities and transit districts fear brutal COVID-19-related cuts in funding from the state government next year.
“Our revenue stream is absolutely compromised,” Gnadt said. “We’re not collecting any fares. And our agreement with the university, which is a very stable source, also has been dramatically compromised.
“The university called us because they were drowning and said ‘We can’t make our payments to you.’”
For the entire second semester, Gnadt told the MTD board last week, campus service will be only a bit greater than it is when the university is on break, about 40 percent of normal service. Thus, the UI’s payment to the MTD for the six-month period will drop from $2.9 million to $831,674.
“It was a very
easy, friendly negotiation because we’re all in the same boat together,” he said.
Expenses have been cut, he said.
“Our revenue has taken a huge hit, but we’ve also been able to lop off a big portion of our expenses,” Gnadt said. “And we’ve been able to retain all of our employees because we have enough absences for COVID-related reasons that we need everybody on the payroll to provide the level of service we do have.”
The MTD is operating at about 60 percent of the level of service it had a year ago. Projects are being deferred and expenses tamped down, he said.
And there won’t be any costs associated with a 50-year anniversary. But how about a celebration of years 51 or 52?
“I don’t know. It would be nice to be able to,” he said. “We’ll see.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears Sundays in The News-
Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.