Tom Kacich | Pop quiz to start the new semester
There are several thousand people — University of Illinois students and faculty and other newcomers — who weren’t here five or six months ago. In order to make these newbies and maybe some oldies feel at home, here’s a friendly quiz about Champaign-Urbana and East Central Illinois.
1. What was the original name of the University of Illinois?
a. The Illinois Institute for Basketball and Football
b. Illinois A&M
c. Illinois Industrial University
d. Abraham Lincoln State University
2. Tuition and fees at the University of Illinois for an Illinois resident this year total an estimated $17,000 to $22,000. How much was base in-state tuition 30 years ago, in 1991-92?
a. $11,834
b. $9,484
c. $1,104
d. $2,236
3. How much did the University of Illinois athletic program report spending in the 2019-20 academic year?
a. $102.6 million
b. $568,000
c. $56.8 million
d. $35 million
4. According to the 2020 Census, what is the population of Champaign-Urbana?
a. 231,891
b. 126,638
c. 122,305
d. 222,538
5. Nearly 25,000 of last fall’s 33,492 undergraduates at the UI were from Illinois. What state provided the second-greatest number of students?
a. Indiana
b. Iowa
c. California
d. Wisconsin
6. What is the largest employer in Champaign County?
a. University of Illinois
b. Carle Foundation Hospital and Clinic
c. Kraft Heinz
d. FedEx
7. Politically, where does Champaign-Urbana lie?
a. Independent
b. Solidly Republican
c. Solidly Democrat
d. Marginally Democrat
8. True or false: There has never been an effort to merge Champaign and Urbana.
9. True or false: There has never been a United States senator from Champaign-
Urbana.
10. True or false: There has never been an Illinois governor from Champaign-Urbana.
11. True or false: Memorial Stadium is almost 100 years old.
12. True or false: The flu pandemic of 1918 was more deadly locally than the COVID-19 pandemic.
13. True or false: Bison used to roam Champaign County.
14. True or false: Champaign was developed before Urbana.
15. True or false: The number of farms in Champaign County has increased from 1,214 in 1969 to 2,114 in 2017.
16. True or false: The biggest property taxpayer in the county is Market Place Mall.
17. True or false: Champaign-Urbana once was a center of temperance.
18. True or false: The first Black person to be elected countywide was James Burgess in 1972.
19. True or false: The Beatles played at the Assembly Hall, now known as State Farm Center.
20. True or false: The first Farm Aid concert drew more than 78,000 people to Memorial Stadium.
Answers
1. c. Illinois Industrial University was the name when it opened in 1868.
2. d. UI tuition 30 years ago was $2,236 a year.
3. a. The athletic department spent $102.6 million in 2019-20, according to a filing with the federal Department of Education.
4. b. 126,638
5. c. California, with 1,172 undergraduate students.
6. a. The UI, with 13,934 employees.
7. c. Solidly Democrat. Every county board member representing the two cities is a Democrat. In President Joe Biden got 39,384 votes in Champaign-Urbana in last year’s election to Donald Trump’s 11,521.
8. False. Two merger votes failed, in 1953 and 1980.
9. False. Millionaire William B. McKinley of Champaign was elected to the Senate in 1920. He died in 1926.
10. True. There has never been a governor or a candidate for governor from Champaign-Urbana.
11. True. Construction of Memorial Stadium started in 1922 and the first game was played there in 1923.
12. True. A century ago, in Champaign Township alone, there were 310 flu-related deaths. COVID-19 has killed 169 Champaign County residents thus far.
13. True. Many early roads in East Central Illinois followed well-established buffalo paths.
14. False. Urbana was first.
15. False. There were 1,214 farms in the county in 2017.
16. False. The biggest property taxpayer in the county is Campus Property Management, which had almost 1 percent of all of the county’s total assessed valuation.
17. True. Both cities voted for prohibition in 1907, well before the rest of the nation in 1920.
18. True. James Burgess was elected Champaign County state’s attorney in 1972.
19. False. The Beatles never played the Assembly Hall, but Elvis, Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys and Garth Brooks all have.
20. True. The first Farm Aid concert in 1985 attracted more than 78,000 fans who paid $17.50 for tickets ($44.32 in today’s dollars).
