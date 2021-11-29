Tom Kacich | This Lincoln doesn't move anymore
One feature that won’t be gracing the exterior of the refurbished Hotel Royer in downtown Urbana next year, or probably ever, is Lorado Taft’s “Lincoln the Lawyer” sculpture.
That was tried once and didn’t work out so well.
In 1927, a local committee, along with Taft, decided that his 3,600-pound bronze statue of Lincoln should be placed at the junction of what then was state roads 10 and 25 — also the intersection of Green Street and Broadway Avenue — where the newly built Urbana-Lincoln Hotel stood.
The Lincoln sculpture was a gift from the will of Judge J.O. Cunningham, who had known Lincoln and was Champaign County’s pre-eminent historian.
Oddly, although Cunningham had gifted the statue to the Urbana Park District, the piece didn’t go on park district property.
“The matter of location was a hard one to decide,” The News-Gazette reported in May 1927. “Finally the committee decided that the people of this community would see it often no matter where it was placed, but if placed in one of the parks, thousands of visitors to the city would never see it and the city (would lose) the value of the advertising it is bound to bring.”
“To place it in the courthouse yard would be too common as nearly every courtyard has cannon or memorials of some kind,” the article continued. “The hotel site was pleasing to Professor Taft (he was on the faculty of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago at the time) both from a light point of view and sightseeing. The point being the junction of two important state routes, thousands of strangers will see the statue that otherwise never would see it, and the light from the east is unobstructed, and with the hotel building as a reflector is perfect.”
That statue was dedicated on July 3, 1927, with an estimated 3,000 people attending.
“It is an honor to accept this Lincoln statue,” said Professor J.C. Blair, president of the park board, “and I gladly do so on behalf of the Urbana Park District, which includes the city of Urbana. The organization will take great pride in guarding, for all time, this splendid statue of Abraham Lincoln, which has been so admirably handed by our former townsman and personal friend, Lorado Taft.”
“Back he comes to abide permanently is this enduring form into which the artist has put his own soul as he conceives the soul of Lincoln to have been,” remarked keynote speaker William E. Barton, a Lincoln author and historian.
The ceremonies attracted national attention, with short wire-service stories appearing in newspapers across the country.
“The statue stands facing to the southeast in the triangular space in front of the Urbana-Lincoln hotel at the intersection of Routes 10 and 25,” wrote the Associated Press.
“Lorado Taft’s statue of Lincoln, which represents the martyred president as the young, hopeful, ambitious advocate, was dedicated on the lawn of the Urbana-Lincoln hotel recently,” reported the United Press.
Ironically, “Lincoln the Lawyer” had to be moved five months later because of clumsy legal work. The hotel’s owners could not give the park district a clear title to the triangular plot where the sculpture had been placed.
“At the time this matter first came up, we advised Prof. Blair, and also the Urbana Hotel Company, that there was no provision in the deed of trust authorizing us to release any of the property,” said an Aug. 9, 1927, letter from the Liberty Central Trust Co. of St. Louis to the hotel’s attorneys. “We deeply regret we cannot immediately comply with your request, particularly since the erection of statue on the property will probably enhance its value rather than depreciate it, but we believe you will understand our reasons.”
The sculpture was quietly moved about four blocks south to Carle Park on Dec. 4, 1927, where it has remained despite at least two attempts to move it elsewhere. In both 1965 and 2001, county board members and local historians tried to get the piece moved five blocks north to the county courthouse, on the site where Lincoln had argued cases in the 1830s and ’40s.
Both efforts failed, and Lincoln seems comfortable in Carle Park where the park district can continue to “take great pride in guarding, for all time,” Taft’s work.
Tom Kacich’s column appears on Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.