Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 21, 2020
Submit your question by clicking here
There’s more than infrastructure questions in the mailbag this week.
We have questions about the sudden closure of the closure of the Indiana Beach amusement park, early voting, former County Treasurer Laurel Prussing’s pensions, jailed Illinois politicians and the chances C-U could regain an International House of Pancakes.
Also, Illinois Field, a nearly 120-year-old home in Urbana, a noisy parking lot in Urbana, an interchange in Tuscola and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz’s workload.
Illinois governor cellblock
“With Blago out of the slammer and (former Congressman) Aaron Schock somehow avoiding prison, what’s the updated number of Illinois politicians in prison? And is this the first time in awhile that at least one of our guvs hasn’t been incarcerated?”
This is the first time since Nov. 6, 2007, that a former Illinois governor wasn’t in federal prison.
As far as the number of Illinois politicians in prison, it appears to be just one: former Chicago Alderman Willie Cochran, who was sentenced to a year in prison last June and is due to be released June 29.
But three current or former state legislators are under indictment — Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park, former Sen. Marty Sandoval of Chicago, and state Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago. All three are Democrats.
Sandoval pleaded guilty last month.
Also, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was indicted last May, has remained in office and has professed innocence.
A lot of other Illinois pols may be in trouble with the feds.
Illinois Policy (formerly the Illinois Policy Institute) keeps track of Illinois corruption at this web site.
Early voting
“How is early voting going so far in Champaign County and what’s the breakdown by party?”
County Clerk Aaron Ammons said that through Thursday 388 in-person votes had been cast for the March 17 primary election
There have been 268 Democratic ballots pulled and 119 Republican.
For now early voting is going on only at the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Indiana Beach
“I want to know why you guys are closing Indiana Beach. That was my favorite place to go.”
The New-Gazette has been blamed for a lot of things over the years — bad Illinois football teams, inept public officials, poorly worded mailbag answers — but we have never been blamed for the closure of an amusement park 125 miles away. Until now.
Here’s the scoop about Indiana Beach. Its owners, the privately held Apex Parks Group of Aliso Viejo, Calif., announced earlier this week that it was shutting down the 94-year-old park because it couldn’t find a buyer. Apex bought Indian Beach in 2015.
“Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations,” said Gregg Borman, senior vice president of operations for Apex. “This was not a decision entered into lightly.”
There’s a petition going online to protest the closure and possibly to rally support for a new purchaser. As of this morning more than 26,000 people had signed it.
Here’s where to go to sign the petition.
Prussing pension
“Champaign County’s Democratic Treasurer Laurel Prussing leaving that post, prior to completion of her term, will she still be eligible for any pension benefits associated with that position? I believe she has also held government positions as Champaign County Board member, county auditor, 103rd District House representative and mayor of Urbana. Will she draw pensions on all of those, and if so, what’s the monthly benefit she will receive?”
Prussing participated in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund from Nov. 1, 1972 to Nov. 30, 1992. She then transferred her IMRF service to the General Assembly Retirement System, when she was elected to her first and only term to the Illinois House. Her monthly General Assembly Retirement System benefit is $5,407.08.
She then rejoined IMRF from May 16, 2005 to May 1, 2017, when she was mayor of Urbana. Her initial benefit was $1,093.47 per month, effective June 1, 2017.
Prussing then returned to IMRF participation as of Dec. 1, 2018, as the Champaign County Treasurer, and remained until Jan. 31, 2020. Her pension payment was suspended during this time, said Bonnie Shadid, the Freedom of Information Act officer for IMRF. Upon the pension suspension, Prussing was receiving a monthly benefit of $1,112.61.
Prussing now has been approved for a total monthly gross benefit of $1,337.58.
The two pension payments together amount to $6,744.66 a month.
Intriguing Urbana property
“I have always been intrigued by the 910 N. Broadway, Urbana, property. It is a large property with a beautiful home and building on the rear of the property.”
According to the city of Urbana website the home is a Queen Anne house built in 1901.
“In contrast to the majority of Queen Anne homes in Urbana, 910 N. Broadway was built with brick. The house is two and a half stories tall with steeply pitched cross gable roofs and a one story wrap-around porch with a two story center portion. The second story portion of the porch is supported by brick piers,” said the narrative. “The rest of the porch has intricate ironwork supports and balustrades. The base of the porch is detailed with brick. The triangular portions of the gable roofs are covered with wood shingles and are separated by pent roofs. A Palladian window motif can be found in one of the gable triangles. The cornices below the pent roofs are articulated with a differentiating brick pattern. The windows are large single pane casement windows with rectangular transoms above. The windows have segmental arch brick hoods, which is usually an Italianate motif. Several other windows are double-hung windows also with segmental arch brick hoods.”
The home was built by Thomas Kerr, who according to his obituary in the old Urbana Courier, knew Abraham Lincoln. Kerr’s father operated the Union Tavern in downtown Urbana that Lincoln allegedly frequented while riding the court circuit in central Illinois.
Kerr was a masonry contractor who built a number of University of Illinois buildings including the first armory, the old University Hall and the Natural History Building. Later in life he took up farming. He died in 1928 at the age of 90.
Noisy business lot
“Isn’t there an ordinance about noise pollution in Urbana? There’s a convenience store in the 800 block of East Main that seems to attract a lot of customers with extremely loud stereos. Often the cars are left running while the person shops ... sometimes for 10-15 minutes, with the constant thumping that literally rattles dishes and other items in our homes. Those of us who live in the neighborhood have complained, using the non-emergency police number, but by the time an officer could be dispatched, the offender is gone. It was suggested by UPD that we call every time this happens, which really doesn’t seem practical or effective. The owners don’t seem to think they could ask customers to tone it down. What is the ‘official’ UPD stance on situations like this? It’s more than annoying, especially late at night.”
Your answer comes from Urbana Police Lt. Jason D. Norton:
“I understand the concern of this citizen and how annoying a loud stereo or loud people can be in a residential neighborhood at any time of the day or night. The short answer is ‘yes’ the police department does have a city ordinance that we use frequently to address loud stereos/loud parties etc. The section is 16.2 Loud and Raucous Noise Prohibited. To violate this section in the city code by definition is rather easy and our officers do use this section often. The department also puts some of the responsibility on the property owner to ensure people who are using their establishment do so without disturbing the peace.
“Our profession relies on the general public to alert us to circumstances that require our attention or intervention. After some dispatch records research, there has only been one music complaint since January 1 of 2019 to the present. One complaint would not draw our attention to this establishment, and we certainly wouldn’t consider it a public nuisance from just this single occurrence.
“The Urbana Police Department has a history of collaboration with neighborhood groups and assisting both businesses and residents to co-exist in close proximity to one another. The department would not hesitate to take the lead in delving in to issues where we can make the quality of life better for anyone in this community.
“That being said, the police have to be alerted to the issue in order to help resolve it. We urge any citizen to call either the emergency or non-emergency number if an issue arises that require police intervention. Our officers work in the same location or beat and would recognize a repeat issue and collaborate with their supervisors and the community to help resolve such an issue. So I argue that repeat calls to the police are not only practical but they would indeed be effective as they would alert us if there was an ongoing issue.”
Tuscola interchange
“The interchange between U.S. 45 and U.S. 36 in Tuscola can be tricky to navigate on a good day. At night, the lack of lighting adds to the confusion and makes it dangerous. Is IDOT responsible for lighting that intersection or is the city of Tuscola in charge?”
It’s IDOT’s responsibility, said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“The department’s design justification for highway lighting is based on guidelines set forth by the National Cooperative Highway Research Program,” he said. “Factors that weigh in on the decision include, but are not limited to: roadway geometry, vehicular and pedestrian volumes, daytime vs. nighttime crash ratios, distracting illumination, environmental factors, and funding. These factors are reviewed each time a major reconstruction project is planned for a corridor but conditions are also monitored routinely to determine when such enhancements may be appropriate. There are currently no plans to add lighting to this interchange but future developments could change that.”
South Mattis striping
“I know this has been answered in the past, because I’ve asked this before, but I cannot seem to remember the answer. When are they going to paint lines on Mattis south of Kirby? There are zero lines as you approach Kirby from the south.”
It will be painted later this year, said Kris Koester with the Champaign Public Works Department.
“As part of this summer’s striping project, Mattis Avenue from Windsor Road south to the city limits will be striped. Complete reconstruction (Mattis between Curtis and Windsor) is still scheduled for 2023,” he said.
Malfunctioning traffic light
“Is there a reason why the light on Lincoln & Bradley does not work at around 7:27 a.m. everyday ? It only turns green for the traffic that is on the gas station side, then for the Lincoln traffic. The traffic at the church (Vineyard Church? ) doesn’t get the green light for a while.”
Benny Gardner, electrical supervisor with Urbana’s public works operations division, acknowledged there was a problem at the intersection.
“I spent some time observing the functionality of westbound Lincoln at Bradley on Monday, and it was operating normally while I was there,” he said. “Someone else called about the very same issue the next day however, so I looked further into the programming ... thank you both for taking the time to inform us.
“I did notice a small programming flaw and made some adjustments to the detection scheme for the westbound approach. Hopefully it will solve the issue. Please don’t hesitate to inform us if this problem continues or resurfaces, or if there’s any other issues you find there or at any other intersection.”
Junky front yard
“While driving to take a tour of a duplex last week I noticed on the corner of Comanche and Campbell in Champaign this house that has 5-6 cars all not properly licensed and inoperable, a refrigerator and washer set and many other junk items on this property. How has the city not corrected this as it literally looks like a junk yard in the middle of town. I am very surprised the neighbors have not complained.”
The property at 1402 Comanche in the Dobbins Downs subdivision actually is not within the Champaign city limits.
It falls under the jurisdiction of Champaign County government.
John Hall, director of the county’s planning and zoning department, said his office received a complaint about the property earlier this week. “(W)e have inspected the property and will be sending out a notice to the owner in the very near future,” he said.
But if you live within the city of Champaign and have questions or complaints about properties in the city, call the Neighborhood Services Department at (217) 403-7070 or submit an anonymous complaint here.
Illinois Field
“Big Illini baseball fan here. I’m wondering if any consideration has been given to making improvements to the grandstand at Illinois Field? Seems like a lot can be done to enhance the fan experience — swapping the bleachers for stadium seats, extending the nets to protect kids playing on the grass, improving the concessions/bathrooms, etc.”
UI Athletics spokesman Kent Brown said the next baseball-related project is a training center for players.
“A baseball question means that spring is right around the corner, right? The DIA continually reviews all our venues for fan and safety enhancements, including Illinois Field. We have a long list of facility projects that are currently being worked on, and we have prioritized the projects that will have the most positive effect on our student-athlete development and experience, and those projects that have funding in place,” he said. “For instance, our current baseball project is the construction of the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center, the new state-of-the-art indoor practice facility which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
“Illinois Field is a great place to watch a ballgame, and we are always looking for ways to improve our fan experience.”
Short track
“When it’s cold, I usually run at the indoor track in (Campus Recreation Center East). I’ve noticed that I seem to run a lot faster than expected on the indoor track, and am wondering if the track is short. The sign at CRCE says 8 laps per mile, but I’m suspicious and think it might be like 8.5 per mile.”
You’re right.
“Because of your reader’s question, we have re-measured the indoor track at Campus Recreation Center East (CRCE). It is indeed a bit more than 1 / 8-mile,” said Marcus Jackson, director of campus recreation at the University of Illinois. “We will alter the posted signage to indicate the length of the track is approximately eight laps per mile.”
Rietz as lead prosecutor
“Good to see our state’s attorney in the courtroom last week (the murder of Holly Cassno for which Michael Henslick was convicted). I know there’s more to the job but when is the last time Julia Rietz tried a case as the lead prosecutor in Champaign County?”
Rietz pointed out that she handles a lot of juvenile cases that are in court but usually not open to the public.
“Thanks to the reader, but I am in the courtroom most days, handling a full caseload of juvenile delinquency cases, which run the gamut from thefts and batteries to serious gun violence and sexual assault cases,” she said. “The public does not see that because delinquency cases are generally closed and are not jury trials, but in my opinion they are some of the most important matters to handle. In fact, after we finished up with the trial I had two delinquency cases on the docket (that) afternoon.
“My last jury trial was quite a while ago, People v. Dwayne Croom, another murder (in 2006). I have tried three murder cases in addition to the Henslick case. I have handled many adult cases in addition to my delinquency caseload, but they have all pleaded guilty and have gone to sentencing hearing. Notably, I was the lead on the two defendants charged with murder in the shooting death of Vicente Mundo, and the lead on the Jon White child sexual abuse case. And of course, I work directly withand supervise an amazing team of prosecutors who do great work on the many cases that come to us from local law enforcement.
“The Cassano case was truly a collaborative effort, as is every case we prosecute in the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office.”
IHOP return?
“Is the IHOP restaurant ever coming back to C-U? They seemed to do a good business and I assumed they would stay local and re-locate but I have not heard anything about them.”
There are no plans for a C-U IHOP, said a spokesman.
“We are so honored that there is such interest in having an IHOP come back to Champaign. Franchisees are always actively looking for opportunities to build a new restaurant. While we don’t have anything specific to share at this time, we take into consideration the desire from the community to have an IHOP for future sites,” said spokesman Austin Lewis.
The nearest IHOP is in Bloomington.
News-Gazette