Youse, Kacich
Halle Youse and Tom Kacich at the Champaign Public Library

At Monday's Meet The Editors event at the Champaign Public Library, panelist Tom Kacich had the pleasure of meeting a big fan of what he does - particularly 'Tom's Mailbag.'

Halle Youse, who as an 11-year-old caught our attention for her Mailbag questions, stayed afterward and posed for a photo with Kacich.

Top of the Morning, Sept. 10, 2019

Monday’s appearances at the Champaign Public Library — Meet The Editors at night, Active Senior Republicans in the morning — served as a reminder both for News-Gazette Media and our audience.

Vice President of News

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.