Tom's #Mailbag (vacation version), July 26, 2019
It's a good news, bad news edition of the Mailbag this week.
First, the bad news. There is no new Mailbag as Tom Kacich is vacationing in New York state with his wife and grandson, Miles.
The good news, he's provided an update to a question from last week's Mailbag.
Here's more good news: Our veteran reporter promises to be back in the Mailbag driver's seat next week, so get your questions in now by clicking here.
We had several readers weigh in on last week’s question regarding street names in the Garden Hills neighborhood in Champaign, which was developed in the mid-1950s by Cecil R. Ozier.
— “Didn’t know about the other children ... but Paul Bresee had a hand in the development and all of his children have named streets. His daughters were Joanne, Jean and Paula, and his brother had a daughter Melinda and possibly one more. So several of the streets were named for the Bresee family.”
— “Street names in Garden Hills were named after some ‘girls’ who attended Champaign High School in the 1950s. To name a few: Paula and Joanne are members of the Bresee family. Another is Diana Flynn.”
— “I know the history of some of the names of the streets in Garden Hills. Two of Mr. Ozier’s granddaughters were named Melinda and Melanie. One street is Glen Burnie after Glen Burton. My father Robert Cooke was the foreman of the painters and he named Cynthia after me. There was a salesman for the company who named a street after his daughter Anita. There were more named this way but it was so long ago that I have forgotten who named what.”
