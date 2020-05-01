Tom's Mailbag, May 1, 2020
The mailbag is safely staying in place and won’t be filing any lawsuits to exercise the right to infect other people. Even so we’ve been able to answer quite a few questions from readers such as the reason for those bright yellow borders around traffic signals, a couple construction sites in Champaign, comparing April deaths in Champaign County, what’s going on at Heritage Lake, and the demise of the popular Champaign County Humane Society Garage sale.
Also, packing heat while wearing a mask, how to recycle the plastic wrappers around your home-delivered News-Gazette, fallout shelters, the legality of portable toilets, and revisiting two items from last week’s mailbag: the Seven Hills of Champaign County and the dilapidated home at 210 S. Prospect Ave, in Champaign.
Welcome to May. Tomorrow is Mrs. Mailbag’s birthday and she plans to celebrate with a much-appreciated trip to the golf course.
Comparing April deaths in Champaign County
“You gave the number of deaths for Champaign County for March of this year compared to March 2015 to 2019 a few weeks ago. Can you give the same numbers for April 2020 compared to April 2015 to 2019?”
Unlike some cities that are reporting large increases in what are called “missing deaths,” Champaign County has not seen a spike in mortality, said Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
This New York Times story noted that deaths in New York City between March 11 and April 25 were up 309 percent. That was the extreme.
But mortality totals were well above normal in a number of cities and countries including Jakarta, Istanbul, France, the Netherlands and Belgium.
But that hasn’t been the case in Champaign County, said Northrup. Here are the April death totals for the last six years:
April 2020: 155
April 2019: 167
April 2018: 166
April 2017: 186
April 2016: 139
April 2015: 153
The six-year average for April is 161 deaths, so April 2020 was below that average.
Masked while carrying
“The Illinois Criminal Code makes it a class 4 felony for any person to carry a weapon (even with a legal Conceal Carry License) while ‘masked in such a manor to conceal his or her identity.’ Several states attorneys have spoken out that they will not prosecute unless a crime is being committed while doing so. What is the opinion of the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office? Can a person with a CCL carry a weapon while following the Governor’s requirement to wear a mask?”
First, said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, “I cannot imagine that local law enforcement would bring a case to me simply on the question of a Concealed Carry cardholder wearing a face covering for public health reasons while lawfully carrying a firearm. And if they did, no, I would not charge that person with a crime.”
Two questions about construction in Champaign
“The old Payless on North Prospect seems to be getting redone. Is something new moving in?”
and
“What is being built at the corner of South Neil and Ells Avenue across from the Abbott Power Plant?”
Randy Smith, the building safety supervisor for the city of Champaign, has the answers the two queries.“A permit has been issued for 2002 N. Prospect Avenue. The application describes it as a new retail mattress store,” he sad. “A permit has been issued for 1005 S. Neil Street. It is currently being built as a shell building. We do not have any tenant fit-out information as of yet.”
Heritage Lake update
“The walkway that was constructed around Heritage Lake on Bradley Avenue is very nice and quite useful. Can you find out the status of the rest of the project? I know that work is being done on the shoreline, but do they have a completion date to refill the lake? The water level is very low and on the few warm days that we’ve had, the smell is quite bad. I fear mosquitoes are going to be quite an issue if the water level isn’t restored.”
The last part of the Heritage Lake shoreline restoration project is installing native wetland plants and a few rock outcroppings along the shoreline, said Andrew Weiss, director of planning for the Champaign Park District.
“We expect this last effort to begin this week,” he said. “We had to keep Heritage Lake level low for all the shoreline re-grading, and it will remain lowered until the planting is complete.
“At the same time, we want to flood out all the weeds that established themselves while the water level was down. Over the next few weeks we’ll be monitoring the water level very carefully to still provide access to the job site but also drown out the unwanted weeds. Once the native plants are in we’ll shut the Heritage Lake ‘drain’ and it will eventually fill up to its historical level — quickly if we get plenty of rain, gradually if not — but eventually either way. We’re expecting the lake level to be back to normal by June.”
Smith Center parking
“The new addition to the indoor football practice facility on campus at 4th and Peabody has an unusual parking lot on the east side of the building facing Fourth Street. For one thing, it does not have the standard UI blue sign indicating lot number and parking rules. It also has an electric gate to allow entrance. There are about 40 numbered spaces. Why is this lot so different than other lots on campus? Who is allowed to park there and what are the fees?”
The new parking lot adjacent to the Smith Center and the Irwin Indoor Facility is reserved for the football staff who work in the new building, said Kent Brown, assistant athletic director at the University of Illinois.
“Like the parking lot at the Ubben Basketball Facility, the DIA built and maintains the lot, so it does not fall under the Campus Parking umbrella, thus no blue sign,” he said. “The staff at Smith Center does pay normal monthly parking fees just like the rest of us who park on campus for our jobs.”
Backplates around traffic signals
“Is my mind playing tricks on me, or did traffic signals all along Neil Street (at least South Neil from Kirby on south) suddenly get yellow borders recently? I don’t recall seeing the borders before, and then one day they were on every signal I saw. What brought that on?”
and
“The stoplights along Neil street near Kirby have a weird yellow border, please explain.”
“A contract is currently underway to install retroreflective backplates on all traffic signal heads on state-maintained routes in the IDOT District 5 area,” said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. “The project is funded by the (Federal Highway Administration) Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) as it provides a systematic safety enhancement to our infrastructure.
“Studies involving the implementation of retroreflective backplates have found that they help to reduce intersection-related crashes by an average of 15 percent by increasing the visibility of the traffic signals. The most prevalent type of crash that has been reduced by their implementation is red light running crashes, which usually result in severe injuries. Their placement is nationally recognized as a low-cost safety improvement and most IDOT districts have installed them on their systems.”
University Avenue speed limit
“What’s the speed limit one westbound University Avenue in Champaign from Wright Street to Neil Street? Before the big apartment building (Latitude) was erected on the north side of University Avenue at Wright Street, there used to be a ‘30 MPH’ speed limit sign immediately upon crossing from Urbana (where the speed limit was posted as 35 MPH). There’s no speed limit sign for westbound traffic now.”
Garnett said IDOT records indicate that that section of University Avenue is a 30 mph speed zone.
“In the absence of signage, it would default to the last speed limit sign displayed in the direction of travel. Since the speed limit on University Avenue from Wright Street to Cunningham Avenue was recently reduced from 35 to 30 mph, the effective speed limit would be 30 mph, at least for westbound,” he said. “The section of University Avenue between Mattis Avenue and Wright Street is under the city of Champaign’s jurisdiction.”
Humane society garage sale
“With current events ongoing is the Champaign County Humane Society planning on holding the annual garage sale later in the year?”
The garage sale is being retired after a 35-year run, said Mary “Tief” Tiefenbrunn, executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society.
“Putting on the annual sale is simply no longer feasible. The challenges of finding a suitable space for the event and recruiting sufficient volunteers have become insurmountable for us,” she said.
Last year’s sale, which almost didn’t happen because of the lack of a suitable space, was held at the former Rogards building, 214 S. Walnut St. Champaign.
“Antiques or collectibles can still be donated to CCHS at Antiques & More on Staley Road, where we have a booth. Contact Lisa McElwain at the store to make arrangements,” Tiefenbrunn said.
Swap stoplights?
“I’m wondering if the stop light at the intersection of Scovill Street and Philo Road, Urbana could be moved down to Amber Lane and Philo Road? I believe that stop light was probably installed when Meijer was built in anticipation of increased traffic to Philo Road. However, since Amber Lane became built up with a couple of health care facilities, apartment buildings and homes traffic has increased significantly on Amber Lane. It seems that there isn’t much traffic now out of Meijer to justify a light at Scovill, but Amber Lane is quite busy.”
“We periodically get requests for a three-way stop at Philo Road and Amber Lane,” said Urbana City Administrator Carol Mitten. “This issue was studied by the Urbana Traffic Commission in 2012, and traffic volumes and patterns are generally unchanged since that time. The Traffic Commission determined that the current configuration (i.e., stop signs on Amber Lane and McHenry Street) is best suited for the offset between Amber Lane and McHenry Street given the traffic volumes and crash data. Engineering staff continue to support that position.”
Newspaper plastic bags
“We receive our News-Gazette wrapped in two or even three orange plastic bags which we appreciate because it is almost always perfectly dry even on very rainy days. However, we don’t have other uses for the bags, so they immediately go into our Urbana recycling bin. Is this OK, do they get recycled, or should we find another way to make sure they don’t end up in the landfill?”
No, you shouldn’t put them in the city’s recycling bin.
“Thank you for your question,” said Courtney Kwong, recycling coordinator in Urbana. “The U-Cycle program will only accept grocery and retail plastic shopping bags with a #2 or #4 on the bag. Plastic newspaper sleeves are acceptable at local grocery stores that offer plastic bag recycling drop-off bins, usually located at the front entrance of the store.”
Fallout shelters
“Are there any fallout shelters remaining in the area? Are (were) they stocked for use, or regulated in some way? How would they be accessed if a siren went off when the building was closed?”
“To my knowledge there aren’t any designated fallout shelters anymore,” said John Dwyer, coordinator of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency. “This program went away long before my time.”
Regal Nails
“I noticed recently that Regal Nails has moved out of Walmart in Savoy. Did they close up permanently or move to a different location? Once we are allowed to use these locations, I would like to go back.”
Regal Nails officially closed on Thursday. It post the following notice:
“We are sorry for this sudden announcement. The Covid-19 pandemic came too quickly, and we did not have much time to arrange our work.
“We had tried our best to continue our business at Walmart Savoy. However, we have not reached an agreement with the lessor to continue doing business at this address.“We have also tried to find another location where we can move our businesses. Unfortunately, we still have not found a congruous location until now. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic made all operations slow and unpredictable. As a result, moving our business is facing a lot of difficulties, and currently has not made good progress. We are considering many different options to be able to return to operation in another location.
“If you still own gift certificates from us, you can keep using them when we have new premises to open business. Or you can send them to our PO Box and we will refund money to you by a check before July 25, 2020. After that time, we will no longer be available to receive mail at the PO Box anymore and do not accept refund. To make payment easier, please send us the gift certificate you currently own, your name, address and phone number to our PO box.”
Oldest buildings in C-U
“Can you find out what are the oldest remaining buildings in town, both residential and commercial?”
That’s a good question, said T.J. Blakeman, president of the board of directors of the Champaign County Historical Museum. “And probably one that could be disputed. We (the museum) believe and have always stated publicly that the Cattle Bank is the oldest commercial structure in the county. I realize our museum isn’t really considered commercial but we still consider it a commercial structure.”
The Cattle Bank building at First and University Avenue was built in 1856, two years after the Illinois Central Railroad line opened through Champaign County.
“Aside from that another building that comes to mind,” said Blakeman, “is the building at 29 Main Street (where Skins and Tins was located). I believe that building to be one of the oldest remaining in Downtown Champaign (likely from the late 1860s or early 1870s). I wrote about it on my blog (https://www.champaignhistory.com/post/29-east-main-street).”
At one time the building at Main and Walnut streets was the home of the Champaign Daily News.
“As for residential, that is much harder,” said Blakeman. “I’ve been wanting to take the Bowman map and compare every structure on it to what is there today but I’ve never found time for that project. I suspect the oldest house would likely be in Urbana but I can’t be certain.”
The oldest residential building in Champaign-Urbana may be what now is known as the “Greek Revival Cottage” or the “Workman’s Cottage” in Leal Park in Urbana — about two miles east down the street from the Cattle Bank.
It wasn’t always in that location. Its original home was at 1207 W. Springfield Ave. in Urbana. It was moved in 1977 to make room for a University of Illinois parking lot.
Now known as the Darius E. Phebus Building, it is an administration building for the Urbana Park District. It is believed to have been built before the Civil War. The park district calls it “the oldest remaining single-family dwelling in Champaign-Urbana.”
New News-Gazette building
“It has been reported that The News-Gazette has moved to a new location ‘on Devonshire.’ The newspaper masthead and the web site still show 15 E. Main St. On April 29 I tried to call several telephone numbers listed in the paper and on-line to find out where you are but none of the telephone lines worked. Just where are you folks, anyway?”
The News-Gazette and radio stations WDWS, WHMS and WKIO have moved to 201 Devonshire Drive, just south of the Harvest Market and Haymaker’s. And yes, there were problems with the phone system but that has been resolved.
Portable toilets legal?
“Can pottyhouses be operable amid the COVID-19 crisis?”
Yes, they can. In fact some Illinois cities have set up portable toilets and hand washing stations for the homeless population. Many of the bathroom facilities in public buildings are now closed and homeless people have limited options for using toilets. The portable toilets have been helpful, say advocates for the homeless in Evanston and Peoria.
Savoy site
“What is being built just south of the Windsor of Savoy?”
That’s just a storage and staging area for construction crews working on the last parts of the South Prospect Avenue reconstruction project, said Dan Davies, the building official and zoning administrator for the village of Savoy.
“The roadwork will be completed very soon,” he said.
Crews were out there Friday morning pouring concrete for the sidewalk on the east side of Prospect.
Rollercoaster roads followup
It turns out that the real Seven Hills Road that I wrote about last week runs east-west, not north-south. But I had the general area correct — south of Sidney and southeast of Philo.
“As a young child, our family would dine at a rural restaurant (McMann’s; it was in their home) and would drive there via Seven Hills Road. We would sit in the back seat and would lose our stomachs on several of the hills. We called Seven Hills Road County Road 600N between 1800 & 1900E. There are more houses on that section of mile now. Lynn Grove Cemetery is also in that same mile.”
and
“Ah, ‘let’s go run seven hills road’ It was white rock way back then, with a little dip off the top of middle hill. There was a cemetery on the side, convenient we thought if we crashed and burned. I am from Villa Grove. We’d go up there when I was 16 and 17, so 1958 and ‘59. The 55 speed limit came in just before I got my license. Before that it was ‘reasonable and proper’ which pretty much meant about any speed. Back in that day Champaign County had part-time deputies we called nightriders. They worked in pairs, dark cars and we were much afraid of them!”
and
“There is a cemetery, Lynn Grove, on one of the hills and you might rest there for eternity if you take the 7 Hills at 55 mph. It’s a country road, unpaved, no center line. And yes, there have been fatalities. We lived on that road for many years and avoided that mile as much as possible. Picturesque, yes, can be an interesting ride (especially in a school bus), but not safe.”
and
“For the person asking about ‘rollercoaster roads,’ there is a great spot on Rising Road where it crosses the railroad tracks just south of U.S. 150. The girls I used to babysit and ferry to and from lessons loved it! A caveat: only increase your speed for effect if you’re traveling north, don’t try this heading south. (I actually activated the Check Engine light on my car once going south.) Also, as a bonus, there are usually some free-range chickens and a happy dog at the house near there that kids like seeing. We once had to stop and wait for a chicken to finish crossing the road. I realized I was literally in the middle of a real-life joke and couldn’t stop giggling.”
210 S. Prospect followup
The aforementioned T.J. Blakeman reports that the dilapidated house at 210 S. Prospect that the city of Champaign acquired for $100 was built by young F.K. Robeson Jr., son of Robeson’s Department Store founder F.K. Robeson and father of Kyle Robeson.
“It was built between 1923 and 1930. I’d guess closer to ‘23,” said Blakeman. “FK (the founder) died in 1923 and the book (‘Remembering Robeson’s’) makes it sound like Roby wasn’t ready to take over the store at age 24. He lived with his mom and wife until this house on prospect was complete.”
Blakeman, who also is a city planner, said there is some interest in attempting to preserve the home and that it might not be demolished.
