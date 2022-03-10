RANTOUL — Tayon Swift has been singing in front of people since he was about 10 years old, “when I was dragged into a church choir.”
It wasn’t until 15 or 16 that he started singing publicly of his own volition.
Nothing to date has compared to what he will face tonight.
The Rantoul Township High School senior will sing the national anthem before the 7 p.m. session of the IHSA boys’ state basketball tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“I’m excited for the same reason I’m nervous,” Swift said. “It’s the biggest thing I’ve probably ever done in terms of performing in front of people. The pressure to perform well and hoping to make somebody’s day, it’s all the emotions.”
Principal Todd Wilson nominated Swift for the honor, having heard him at enough school events to know he has the pipes to perform.
“It was pretty much a no-brainer,” Wilson said. “I didn’t have to think very hard or long, having heard him perform before our basketball games” and musical productions.
“We just had our spring musical, and Tayon was part of that,” he said. “It was one of the best musicals I’ve seen there.”
After high school, Swift, son of LaShaundo and Roberto Brown of Rantoul, plans to pursue a degree in biology and then go into nursing. But he will likely continue to sing, keeping his hand in musical theater.
“As far as the arts and music goes, I plan to see how far I can take it,” he said.
The arts are a big part of his life, and not just music.
Two years ago, Swift advanced to the national level in painting in the NAACP’s Afro-Academic Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics. The following year he advanced to nationals for his vocal presentation.
Swift calls painting more a means of “therapy for me.”
“When it comes to painting, I’m more of an appreciator than a creator,” he said. “It’s getting something out of my head” and expressing it.
His mother has been a major motivator, Swift said: “She has always pushed me into the arts in general, but especially singing.”
“For her, it’s more a get-out-and-get-experience type of thing because you never know where you can end up.”
And she was right: “I’ve never expected to be singing at a place like this,” Swift said. “I’ve always heard I’ve had some type of gift.”
Wilson is looking forward to hearing Swift perform.
“I know that Tayon is fully, fully capable,” he said, adding that he is humble as well as talented.