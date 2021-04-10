Top of the Morning, April 10, 2021
When Chris Antonsen presented his middle-school English students at Countryside with the chance to submit poems to the Meemic Masterpieces Poetic Rap Lyric contest in August, he didn’t know his students well.
Looking back, Antonsen isn’t surprised at how impressed he was, in particular, with sixth-grader Kaitlyn Young’s poem titled “It Would Be Terrible and Sad,” about celebrating diversity.
“She’s very energetic about writing and her strong beliefs about how to understand others,” Antonsen said. “This was something that was completely up her alley.”
Young was named one of the contest’s 18 winners, for which she won Beats by Dr. Dre headphones (Antonsen also won $300 to spend on school supplies). She also was given the chance to read her poem on video, which was played live on the Facebook page of the Meemic Foundation, which provides grants for educators and schools.
The prompt for the contest gave options for topics, and Young was inspired by the chance to write about diversity. She wrote the 20-line poem in one day and made only minor adjustments after that.
“I started putting things that rhyme together, and I really had fun with it,” Young said.
Antonsen broke the news to her during remote school in a Zoom breakout room.
“I did not know what to say at all,” she said. “I was just so excited. I was blown away that my poem won.”