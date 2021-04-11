Top of the Morning, April 11, 2021
For nearly 20 years, the Danville Rotary Club has turned one of the city’s busiest stretches into an eye-catching tribute to those who served.
On the Friday before Memorial Day, the 70 or so club members spend a few hours lining both sides of Vermilion Street — from downtown to the Walmart about 5.5 miles to the north — with some 2,500 American flags.
“With all those stoplights, it seems like it goes on forever,” Rotarian and Memorial Way project organizer Rick Rotramel said. “It’s a beautiful sight.”
Last year, the pandemic took a toll on the fundraising effort, the club holding off on soliciting sponsorships “because some people weren’t working and business had slowed down,” Rotramel said. “But we put the flags up anyway.”
This year, “we’re definitely going full bore again,” he said.
For a $5 donation, the club will place a flag in honor or memory of a veteran or a loved one with their name on an attached tag. Corporate sponsorships are also available. Every cent raised helps one of the club’s many community service projects, from a Danville Area Community College scholarship (Sparky Songer) to backing the Vermilion County War Museum.
To chip in before May 24, visit the Danville Rotary Club Facebook page or call Rotramel at 217-898-1405. He’d love to hear from you.
“This is our way of showing appreciation,” Rotramel said. “It’s our one week to shine.”