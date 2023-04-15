First String Little League in Champaign is ushering in a new season in style.
The organization will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with a league-wide jamboree today that will feature food and fun while also nodding toward those who embraced youth baseball in Champaign-Urbana.
A food truck — courtesy Kankakee’s George Smith — and a pitch, hit and run contest will be streamed live on Facebook for friends and family members who aren’t on hand at McFarland Field at 512 E. Grove St., C.
“Once you get the uniforms and their schedules, everybody is like, ‘oh, the season is here, we’re ready to play ball,’” event organizer Peter McFarland said.
“The kickoff is more about that and actually getting a chance for us to also get to meet a lot of the parents ... to see everybody, come together all at once to really kick off the season.”
Excitement is palpable for the season, which is set to begin with games on Monday. The season will feature tributes to those who have donated their time and effort to youth sports in the area throughout the campaign.
Among those who will be honored are Shawn “Bundy” Green and Ernie Westfield. McFarland’s mother, Earline, will be honored for her contributions to First String as well.
“It’s going to be a big day for us tomorrow, honoring people and getting the kids get ready for the first game of the season,” McFarland said. “We’ll get everybody ready to start our season.”