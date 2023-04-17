That no one knows when the Kickapoo Rail Trail will finally be finished hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of some forward-thinking folks in Ogden.
The tiny village at the border of Champaign and Vermilion counties has embraced its 1.5-mile stretch of the KRT that opened last fall. One day, it will connect with St. Joseph to the west and Oakwood to the east; today, it simply provides a smooth, safe and scenic passageway through town.
“I think it’s drawn us closer,” said Grace Low, a lifelong resident and member of Onward Ogden, a volunteer group of community stakeholders. “It has us talking about ideas and how we can improve it because it’s not just about ourselves. Soon it’s going to be about those people who are coming through on bicycles.”
Low and Cindy Acklin hosted members of Friends of the KRT on Tuesday, the group walking along a path looking better by the day. Recently, 11 bird houses built by students at St. Joseph-Ogden High School were placed along the KRT. Colorful flowers are blooming, too, a Little Free Library has sprouted and oak trees planted.
Long-range goals include a restroom, water station and a natural workout area. “We’re doing the small things that we can do right now,” Low said.
Business has been brisk as the weather warms, but the path already was serving as a village magnet. In conjunction to last fall’s opening, an evergreen was planted where dozens of residents later huddled for a first-of-its-kind Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
“Having this trail,” Low said, “is awesome. And it’s going to get better when a lot of outside people come through and see what Ogden’s all about.”