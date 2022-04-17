Top of the Morning, April 17, 2022
Not that Ronnie Turner-Winston is counting down the days until her youngest of four children graduates high school. “Two years, two months, 10 days, five hours …” she said, laughing. “I’m not sure how I’m going to act.”
The guess here: It won’t change Ronnie’s relentless routine one bit. Even without kids at Urbana High, the school’s PTA prez still be devoting time and energy toward the Tigers. Her kindhearted approach was recognized by the Illlinois PTA, which named her the state’s Outstanding Volunteer of the Year for her critical role in helping students of all backgrounds gain internet access for the switch to remote learning.
“A lot of legwork and paperwork,” she said.
It’s a doozy of an honor she was able to celebrate with her 16-year-old daughter D’meneca, a sophomore at Urbana High who is following the footsteps of siblings D’mitri (22), D’mario (28) and Demaris (36). Ronnie’s been a PTA contributor for all four.
“I don’t do what I do to be recognized,” Ronnie said, “but it does give you fuel to keep going.”
From American Legion Post 559 to NAACP Champaign County to National Council of Negro Women to Banks Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy to all things Urbana schools, Ronnie’s been on the go since moving to Urbana in 2000. “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” she said.
That’s why she’ll continue to pay PTA dues long after D’meneca leaves for college.
“I fear if I step away, things will die off,” she said. “I’m not saying that I’m the end-all be-all, but if someone isn’t doing the work, who will?”
Then there’s this: “I don’t know how to say no.”