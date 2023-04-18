When coach Shelby Franzen tossed out the idea of next week’s cancer awareness fundraiser involving Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s baseball and softball teams, the response was overwhelming.
Toyota of Danville and Custom Steel Work donated pink jerseys and socks, respectively. The school’s FFA chapter volunteered to work concessions. The band jumped at the chance to perform “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” and kids in the choir will sing the national anthem.
Finally, members of G-RF families impacted by cancer will throw out the first pitch before the first Hope At Bat games against Watseka on April 28 at the school’s new athletic complex. Those families will then take home the special pink softball and baseball used during the ceremony.
Franzen, a former prep standout at St. Joseph-Ogden, teaches science at Mary Miller Junior High in Georgetown. She also is G-RF’s varsity softball coach.
“This event is very dear to us, as most of us, if not all of us, have either lost someone to cancer or cancer has affected us in some way,” she said. Franzen’s grandfather died of colon cancer in 2022. “He loved baseball and is the reason that I got into playing softball in the first place.”
Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. If you’d like to chip in, visit news-gazette.com, or email Franzen at sfranzen@gobuffaloes.org.
“This is my second year here in the district, so bringing the community together using softball is the only way I know how,” she said. “I came from a very tightknit community where we always corralled around our sports teams. I want to try and bring that atmosphere here to Georgetown.”