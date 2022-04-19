Top of the Morning, April 19, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: BHRA’s Paili Davis (Instagram: @paili.davis; Snapchat: @paili_2003).
Paili Davis has been participating in pageants for as long as she can remember — with no signs of slowing down.
“Being a role model made me want to start pageants to spread awareness and share my story. I’m still involved, and I love them,” the senior from Bismarck said. “They teach young girls responsibilities and confidence. They help girls with skills such as job interviews, public speaking, body positivity and overall self image and how you carry yourself.”
A former Junior Miss Vermilion County, Davis lost her mother to breast cancer in 2016. Pageants, she said, helped her cope.
“My mother’s death made me strive and work harder in school to make her proud,” she said. “It also helped with positivity and my outlook on life.”
Volleyball, dance team and National Honor Society have kept Davis plenty busy at BHRA. Prom, honors night and graduation offer a fantastic finish to her high school days.
Davis has enjoyed her time at BHRA so much that, after attending Danville Area Community College and the University of Illinois, she’d like to return as an ag teacher.
“Everyone is so friendly and welcoming,” she said.