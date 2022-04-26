Top of the Morning, April 26, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Chloe Brock (Instagram: @_chloebrock; Snapchat: @chloebrock11).
***
Switching high schools mid-stream doesn’t always work out.
For Chloe Brock, however, the move to Georgetown-Ridge Farm for her sophomore year was a blessing.
“The best thing about living in Vermilion County is the friendships I’ve made with other people at Georgetown and all the other schools here,” the senior said.
Brock’s family relocated from Champaign County to be closer to Danville North Ridge Middle School, where her mom teaches.
Of all the activities she’s involved in at G-RF, Brock’s role as a leader of the student cheering section has been most rewarding — once COVID-19 stopped ruining the fun.
“The best moment of senior year would have to be going to basketball games,” she said. “All of us students sitting there and cheering on the team was such a great moment, by far one of the best feelings in the world.”
Brock’s college plans include Parkland and Indiana State with hopes of becoming a guidance counselor. But first, one more month at a high school she has grown to love.
“I am most looking forward to having one last ride with all the other seniors,” she said, “getting to look back on everything and walk that stage together at the end of all of this.”