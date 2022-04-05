Top of the Morning, April 5, 2022
Alivia Schmink
As if a pandemic didn’t offer enough of a challenge, Alivia Schmink had two more hurdles to clear her senior year: a serious car accident in the fall and a broken ankle just before basketball started.
“There were quite a few things that slowed me down throughout this year, but I never really let it get the best of me,” she said. “I think the most important thing people my age have to consider about things like this is just mentality. Life always throws us curveballs, but it’s completely up to us how we decide to hit them.”
Schmink is finishing with a flourish, playing softball and “excited to get to spend these last few months with my class and enjoy every last moment that we have together.”
The future nurse has done a bit of everything as a Bearcat: student council, National Honor Society, yearbook editor, band, basketball, choir and much more. She’s just as busy at home with — yep — seven siblings. That includes two adopted sisters who were part of a family that welcomed in Alivia and Co. at a time of need. “I’m so grateful for the love that my family has shown all of my siblings and I during one of our hardest experiences,” she said.
Schmink plans to attend Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene University.
“I have absolutely loved being involved in my school and getting to know everyone through the many roles that I’ve had at Milford,” she said. “I’ve loved watching my classmates succeed in so many things, and our community is so supportive of one another.”