Mark Roberts will be among the many local artists at Boneyard Arts Festival on April 14 and 15 at Surface 51 in Champaign.
Roberts, a Tolono native who created the CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly,” will be on hand to perform a reading of “Bad Mule Rag,” a newspaper designed for kids.
“It’s fun for adults also because the subject matters are, they’re poems and stories, they have different funny characters, but it’s really smart content for children,” said Lisa Cisneros, who has worked with Roberts since 2016.
“Some of the topics might be a little more adult, but they’re told in this kind of fun, whimsical, sing-song way. They’re not only comedic, but they’re heartwarming. Some of them teach lessons.”
“Bad Mule Rag” is among several kid-focused projects that Roberts has worked on as part of Bad Mule, Inc., a project for which he has also written the children’s book “The Lonely Banjo” and a variety of media including poetry, artwork, music and live performances.
Local band A Dream About Cowboys will open Roberts’ performance at the festival, which runs as a whole from April 14-16.
“It’s going to be fun,” Cisneros said. “The poems are really, they’re comedic, heartwarming and they’re fun for everybody. We’ve got people, you know, kids, adults alike, everybody loves them.”