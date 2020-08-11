Top of the Morning, Aug. 11, 2020
Excellent behind the mic, Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart isn’t shabby with his iPhone, either.
A regular contributor to our popular Instagram account — which today should reach 10,000 followers — the host of “Penny For Your Thoughts” does his best work at sunset.
Barnhart has been into photography for about 20 years, he said, taking advantage of evening walks and bike rides.
“I’ll look around and observe, and if I see something I like, I click it,” he said.
See for yourself at @news_gazette.com, where several of Barnhart’s recent posts have played well.
The most-liked photo in our five years of Instagram (above) belongs to News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Perched on a Vine Street railroad overpass in Urbana, Tom captured a stream of protesters taking part in the June 1 march through C-U.