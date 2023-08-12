Fun will be had on Aug. 20 in Bement as the village hosts its third annual “Sunday Funday” celebration.
A full day is planned from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. spanning activities, music from The Pizzazz Band, food and drinks.
“The Bement Lions Club is very good at sponsoring those types of events,” event organizer Holly Fuson said. “They help get the equipment and supplies and kind of make the whole thing flow a little bit better.”
The action kicks off with a three-on-three basketball tournament, volleyball tournament and home run derby at the village’s Recreation Park at 10 a.m.
Bement High School will have a role to play in many of the activities offered throughout the day as the event helps usher in a new school year.
“The idea is to kick off the school year, bring everyone together if there’s different groups that are trying to raise money or even raise awareness for something,” Fuson said. “Everyone’s invited, they can have a table, there’s no cost, and it’s kind of like what I would call Quad Day at the university.”
It’s an event that has been embraced by the community throughout its first two iterations.
“We have people that come out and participate in the sports activities, and if they’re not participating, they come and watch,” Fuson said. “We have a lot of people bring their lawn chairs out and just sit and watch the music and just get out of the house on Sunday evening. I would say it’s been overwhelmingly supportive.”