Top of the Morning, Aug. 14, 2022
His role with the Marching Illini has taken Ben Kossack to San Francisco for a bowl game, Ireland for a parade and on the field after an upset of Michigan State. This season, he’ll play at Soldier Field for a Bears game, Michigan Stadium for a crowd of 110,000 “and hopefully see our team pick up a win in a bowl game,” the senior from Rolling Meadows said.
With the Marching Illini due on campus Sunday to begin training camp, the affable UI senior was kind enough to take our questions.
As trombone section leader, are you the most famous alum in Rolling Meadows history?
“Including 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Lakers player Max Christie and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, I would have to say I'm one of the top 4.”
Has Bret Bielema asked you to draw up any plays yet?
“Coach B has not yet asked me to help out with play calling, but as a co-captain for the trombone flag football team, I am always open to collaboration.”
The toughest part of camp is …
“The memorization test. We have nine traditional songs we need to have memorized for our first day of camp. Day 1 of camp is all about testing ourselves to see if we have memorized those pieces.”
Who has the tougher camp: Marching Illini or the football players?
“Considering I have never participated in the Illini football preseason camp, I don't believe it would be fair of me to compare the two. But I do know that both are difficult and challenging in their own respects and help prepare everyone for the season ahead.”
Best part of Game Day?
“Right before we march out onto the field to perform our pregame show, seeing everyone line the streets as we head underneath the stadium and hearing all the illini spirit is something so few truly get to experience. It's amazing.”
Who wins the opener?
“The best prediction I can give for the Wyoming game is the illini will beat the spread. I know everyone in the band is excited to see how the team performs in Coach B's second year and we can't wait to support them every step of the way. I-L-L!”